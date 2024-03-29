90 Day Fiancé stars Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra have split after less than one year of marriage, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“They haven’t officially filed because the show is still going on,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Sophie and Rob still keep in touch and are friends but they are not together.”

The insider adds that Rob, 33, and Sophie, 25, “haven’t been” together since she moved in with her friend Kay following a fight. “They moved in together around May of last year and have been living together since,” the source shares.

Fans first got to know the couple during season 10 of the flagship series. They met after Sophie followed “Instagram pages for cute mixed-race guys.” The pair followed each other and Rob asked if they could talk via FaceTime. Sophie was initially hesitant, though agreed and the call lasted eight hours.

The U.K. native traveled to Los Angeles and spent two months getting to know Rob, while Sophie decided she wanted a K-1 visa so she could move to California when their romance got more serious. The couple ultimately got engaged, and Sophie permanently relocated to the United States.

Sophie and Rob tied the knot in June 2023, while they moved to Austin, Texas, to start their lives as newlyweds together. However, it was revealed they were having problems during the March 17 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when Sophie moved in with Kay after she found shocking videos from another woman on Rob’s phone.

After Sophie moved in with Kay, Rob admitted that he was worried his wife’s relationship with her friend was romantic. He noted that he and Sophie – who is bisexual – hadn’t had sex in a while, and wondered if she would get “used to life without him.”

Meanwhile, Sophie admitted the first few months of their marriage wasn’t easy while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on March 17. “I know I probably look like a clown for forgiving him again, but at the same time, like, again, I think I’m just understanding it was never while I was here and we were married,” Sophie said about finding the videos on Rob’s phone, insisting he received them before their engagement. “Anything he did was while we was apart from each other – long distance for years, you know, during COVID we were apart, you know, eight months or so – I’m not saying it excuses this behavior.”

She then explained that forgave him because she “wasn’t ready to throw away [her] whole marriage over something that was done during long distance.”

“I’ve never caught him cheating in real life. It’s always been text,” Sophie continued. “I guess he just needed me to be here.”

After acknowledging that she and Rob don’t have a “regular marriage,” she noted that they navigated many obstacles including the immigration process and moving to different countries. Meanwhile, she said that her family doesn’t approve of him. “They don’t like him, or whatever, and I think that it’s been difficult,” she said.

