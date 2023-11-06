90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra expressed concerns about her relationship with Rob Warne after she found upsetting videos on his phone.

Amid their ongoing disagreements about their plans for parenthood and Sophie’s use of an app to make friends, she had a dream that Rob, 32, cheated on her during the Sunday, November 5 episode. Sophie then looked through his phone and learned that he had been having sexual conversations with several women online.

“I went on this one app and, like basically he’s been getting, like, disgusting videos from other women and asking for nudes,” Sophie, 23, explained. “And he’s like, entertaining it.”

Sophie’s shock escalated when she found a video of Rob “w—king off” to a woman’s sexual content, which he sent to the woman in the video. “No wonder he never asked me for sexual videos,” the TLC personality said in a confessional. “He’s getting them from, like, I don’t know how many girls. It’s just a lot.”

“No one wants to see their partner, you know, get turned on for anyone other than them. If you’re getting pictures from another person that’s not your partner and j—king off to them and watching all this disgusting stuff and requesting videos and having a fun time with some other partner, that’s cheating,” the England native continued. “Some people might look at it as not, but to me that’s disrespectful and it’s hurtful. So for me, I consider it cheating. He did this before and I nearly broke up with him because it was like just after a year.”

Sophie ultimately moved out of Rob’s home and rented a temporary room as she decided how she wanted to deal with the situation.

“I don’t want to throw away my whole life that I’ve been trying to build, to be in L.A. with Rob, it’s like I’ve got, I have to give up that, I have to give up that dream,” she explained. “And he just gets to live the same life with no consequences. He doesn’t have to leave. He just gets to do what he’s doing.”

Sophie decided to relocate after fans watched the couple argue over Rob’s apartment only having a bathroom outside during the October 22 episode. The content creator complained that she was struggling to do her makeup in the bathroom’s bad lighting and claimed that it smelled bad. After Sophie – who comes from a wealthy family – explained her concerns to Rob, he shut down the conversation.

She later revealed she had moved apartments when she shared a “Get Ready With Me” video on October 25 that showed off her new home, including an indoor bathroom.

TLC

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 10 after they connected online when she followed “Instagram pages for cute mixed-race guys.” Shortly after they got in contact, Rob asked if they could FaceTime and they ended up talking for eight hours.

Sophie traveled from Spain – where she was raised – to Los Angeles and spent two months getting to know Rob. As their relationship progressed, they considered becoming engaged when Sophie said she wanted a K-1 visa. Rob was not initially on board with the idea, though eventually agreed.