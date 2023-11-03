90 Day Fiancé season 10 star Rob Warne was previously arrested for aggravated assault, In Touch can exclusively reveal. His criminal history also includes two battery charges related to a separate incident.

Warne’s first offense took place on January 10, 2007, when he was 17 years old. The TLC personality was charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of battery related to an incident that occurred at 7 p.m. in Overland Park, Kansas, according to legal documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. According to the docs, an argument took place that ultimately led to the charges. Warne agreed to a pretrial diversion agreement, in which a defendant agrees to fulfill specific terms (i.e. pay a fine, participate in counseling or special programs, etc). After the diversion is completed, the criminal proceeding is suspended by the court. Warne completed his diversion and the charges were reduced to one count of disorderly conduct. The case was later dismissed.

He was arrested nine months later on September 11, 2007, and was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of obstruction or impeding of lawful activities. The charges were related to a separate incident involving an air gun, air rifle, bow and arrow and slingshot, according to the legal docs. The 90 Day Fiancé star pleaded guilty to the charges and paid a fine for his crimes.

Warne did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

The now-California resident and girlfriend Sophie Sierra were first introduced to 90 Day Fiancé fans during season 10 in October 2023. During the series, the pair — who met online — documented their first 90 days in America together as the England native made the big move overseas to be with Warne.

Warne, 32, admitted Sophie, 23, had “spoiled rich girl tendencies” and was concerned that she would struggle to acclimate to her new home in Los Angeles. Almost immediately upon her arrival from the United Kingdom, Sophie worried about her surroundings, asking Warne if it was “safe” to arrive so late at night with her luggage from the airport.

Warne joked that he only heard gunshots “once or twice” in the three years he lived in his apartment and only had “one bullet hole in the window.”

“We get to Rob’s neighborhood, I have been here before, but I don’t feel like safe,” the influencer explained in a confessional during the October 15 episode. “A lot of shootings happen in that area. … For someone from England where we don’t have any gun crime or anything that’s scary.”

The season 10 couple only hit another roadblock during the October 29 episode when Sophie revealed to Warne that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be pregnant or have kids. Meanwhile, Warne was certain he wanted kids and would not walk down the aisle if they weren’t on the same page about starting a family.

Neither Sophie nor Warne has confirmed the status of their ongoing relationship, however, fans speculate the pair have since called it quits as they don’t follow each other on Instagram.

Reporting by Nate Grant.