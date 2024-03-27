90 Day: The Last Resort is reportedly returning to help more couples within the 90 Day Fiancé universe with their looming relationship and marriage issues! With so many needy couples, fans are curious about which pairs will be taking on the couples’ retreat for season 2.

What Is ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ About?

The latest TLC spinoff follows once-happy couples featured within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise that have “reached their breaking points.” Season 1 premiered in July 2023 and followed five fan-favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples as they participated in “a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.”

The couples worked with trained professionals as they unpacked their “issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy” through “explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions and unique on-and-off-resort activities.”

By the end of the retreat, the couples were faced with the decision to recommit to each other or call it quits.

Which ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Are Reportedly in the Cast for ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 2?

While the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 has yet to be officially announced by the network, rumors circulated about the cast after an online user revealed they spotted multiple 90 Day Fiancé alums during a solo retreat in Arizona.

Among those spotted were Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo and Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre.

Jasmine and Sophie were also spotted posting photos with rustic settings on social media, hinting at their involvement in the couples’ retreat spinoff.

Where Is ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Rumored to Be Filming?

The 90 Day Fiancé casting account on Instagram shared a flyer in November 2023 looking for “innovative coaches with out-of-the-box therapy methods.” It was noted that the show would be filmed in Arizona, but applicants from all over were encouraged to apply.

“Are you a boundary-pushing coach with a penchant for unconventional therapeutic methods? Do you believe in the power of thinking outside the therapy room to bring about transformation?” the flyer read. “If you’re ready to showcase your unique approach to coaching, we want YOU for an exciting reality show!”

In the caption of the post, the casting team called out to “love, sex and life coaches” and “therapists.” While it was not directly specified that it was for 90 Day: The Last Resort, the email address was listed as “LastResortsCasting@SharpEntertainment.com.”