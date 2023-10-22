Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra’s difference in wealth status has been a point of contention for the couple on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé. While Sophie hails from London and is used to a luxurious, wealthy lifestyle, Rob’s upbringing was much more humble. With Sophie having such high expectations about the life she wants to live in America with her new fiancé, fans are wondering exactly what Rob does for a job and whether he’ll be able to support Sophie.

What Is Rob From 90 Day Fiance’s Job?

When Rob introduced himself on 90 Day Fiancé, he said he was a “jack of all trades” and confirmed that one of his jobs is as a model. Sophie also said that Rob “does little odd jobs here and there” for work, although she did not specify what those “odd jobs” are. She also admitted to being frustrated by Rob’s lack of steady work.

After Sophie made that comment, Rob began getting a lot of heat on social media, as fans accused him of not trying to nail down a “real” job. He took to his Instagram Stories in early October 2023 to defend himself. He insisted that he works three other part-time jobs in addition to modeling and said that he’s an “actor, model and dancer.” He also owns several YouTube channels.

“Was having trouble finding another solid full-time job during COVID,” Rob explained, regarding the “odd jobs” comment. Rob has an IMDB page, but it only has one credit. He starred in the 2022 zombie short Virus.

How Did Rob and Sophie Meet on 90 Day Fiance?

Although Rob and Sophie clearly have very different backgrounds and lifestyles, they have fallen madly in love. Sophie was seeking out a man who is mixed race like she is and she began following various Instagram pages that shared photos of mixed race men. She saw Rob on one of these pages and began following him on the social media site.

Courtesy of TLC

Rob said he often had women reaching out to him on Instagram because of his modeling career. “Usually I would just ignore them,” he said. However, he thought Sophie was beautiful and they started talking via FaceTime. Rob was very clear that Sophie’s looks were what attracted him to her. “Sophie is the hottest person I’ve been with and that’s what I’ve been looking for,” he shared.

Where Does Rob From ‘90 Day Fiance’ Live?

Rob lives in Los Angeles, while Sophie is a London native who was raised in Spain. Rob lives in a studio apartment and Sophie has been vocal about not being a fan of the home. He has accused her of having “spoiled rich girl tendencies” on the TLC series.