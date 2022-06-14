Not holding back! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda is opening up about her past plastic surgery procedures — which includes a boob job and lip fillers.

The Panamanian beauty, 35, took to her YouTube channel to detail her experiences under the knife along with reminding her followers that it’s okay to make enhancements. “I have always loved my body, before plastic surgery and after plastic surgery,” the mom of two explained on Tuesday, June 14. “The things that I have done to my body are not because I hate my body … I just want to enhance certain aspects about myself.”

While the reality TV star is hesitant to make drastic changes to her face, she detailed, “The first time that I ever modified my body was in 2016 and I got a breast augmentation.” Describing that she was underweight and depressed at the time, the doctor recommended a 500cc size.

“You could literally see no difference between a man’s chest and mine, [it] was pretty much the same,” the Central American native joked. “I was in a stage [where] I wanted my revenge body. I separated from my ex-husband after he cheated on me … got the other woman pregnant and I wanted to transform myself.”

Revealing that most of her criticism comes from her lip fillers — being compared to sex dolls in the past — Jasmine owns them. “For some people, it’s too much but for me, it’s good and I love them,” the literary instructor continued. “I had no lips so I wanted to feel like, how does it feel to have lips?! It’s so wonderful, I love it … and I did it because I want it.”

As for her relationship with fiancé Gino Palazzolo, in April 2022, the TLC star revealed in a Q&A with fans that her K-1 visa had been preapproved and a move to the U.S. could happen anytime soon.

However, instead of moving to her fiancé’s home state of Michigan, the pair plans on moving to Tampa, Florida. “According to Gino, it’s more alike to [Panama flag emoji] than Michigan is. He knows I hate cold weather. I’m a summer girl,” the brunette beauty shared.

Also hinting that 90 Day Fiancé viewers haven’t seen the last of her and Gino, when a fan asked if the couple plans on returning to the franchise, she replied, “Hopefully yes.”

Scroll below to see before and after photos of Jasmine Pineda’s transformation.