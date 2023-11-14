90 Day Fiancé star Mary Rosa second guessed her decision to marry Brandan De Nucciõ the night before their wedding.

Mary, 23, became emotional when she wondered if marriage was the best thing for her and Brandan’s relationship during the Monday, November 13, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She admitted that their intense arguments regarding Brandan, 24, choosing to spend his time playing video games instead of helping her amid her pregnancy caused her to have second thoughts.

After going to visit her local church, Mary turned to Brandan’s mom, Angela Stiggins, to vent about her concerns.

“I’m stressed because it’s always me budgeting money and taking care of the debt, and he knows to himself that he’s not helping me,” Mary explained. “I’m really worried and I’m now [50/50 on marrying] Brandan because I don’t want to live with a man like that.”

Angela agreed that Brandan’s gaming had gotten out of hand and offered to “discuss with him the amount of time he plays on his damn video games.” She added, “It’s been a thing since he was a kid, trust me.”

The matriarch then admitted Brandan’s lack of financial planning was “a huge concern of [hers] when he was in America.”

“His whole thing was, ‘I don’t care, mom. I just need to be with her,'” Angela continued. “And that’s romantic and all, but that is not what you can survive on. And that was a big reason why I didn’t want him to come. It wasn’t just that I didn’t think you guys should be together.”

The conversation concluded with Mary apologizing to Angela for her possessive behavior when it came to Brandan in the past. “I just want to say sorry for my overthinking before, and that affects your relationship with Brandan,” the TLC personality said.

While Mary and Angela have been at odds in the past, the women seemingly worked through their past issues during the heart to heart.

“It did affect my relationship with Brandon, but I do feel that now that I’ve been here, you are going to make a great mother and you will have the ability and potential to be a really great wife,” Angela told Mary.

TLC

Brandan and Mary dated virtually for over two years before he moved to the Philippines to pursue their relationship in person. Upon his arrival, the pair faced many roadblocks due to their trust issues and intense fights.

During the September 18 episode, Mary surprised Brandan by revealing she was pregnant with their first child. “I don’t know how I’m feeling, I just can’t believe you’re pregnant. I am happy,” he told Mary before asking for time to “process.”

The couple reached another milestone during the October 2 episode when they got engaged. Brandan proposed to Mary, though admitted it wasn’t the best time to get married due to their financial struggles. Mary had her own concerns about the engagement and worried that they weren’t mature enough to get married, though she accepted the proposal anyway.

“I know that we’re not ready yet because we’re still struggling and I’m still really stressing so bad,” she said in a confessional. “So I’m just saying yes because I need to and I don’t want him to be hurt or anything, so I just say yes.”