90 Day Fiancé newcomers James and Meitalia are sharing their love story on season 6 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.. Are they still together after filming ended?

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars James and Meitalia Still Together?

James and Meitalia were already married when they started filming the reality show. Despite having a stronger foundation than most of the couples on the season, it’s not currently clear if they’re still together.

However, fans will get to watch the ups and downs in their relationship unfold throughout season 6.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars James and Meitalia Meet?

The couple first connected on social media. They dated for two and a half years before they tied the knot, while James and Meitalia were married for two and a half years when they made their reality TV debut.

Meitalia hails from Indonesia, and she moved to James’ native Maine to pursue their relationship. She shared insight into the early days of their romance in the season premiere, which was teased in a clip from People.

She explained they dated for two months before James visited her in Indonesia for the first time. “He asked to marry me five days after he got here,” the reality star said. “It’s so fast. But I’m madly in love with him, and it feels amazing inside … You’re stuck with me!”

What Problems Have ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars James and Meitalia Faced in Their Relationship?

Fans can expect to see plenty of drama between James and Meitalia on the show. In a teaser clip from the July 1, 2024, episode shared by People, James admitted he was afraid of his wife.

“Meitalia is an amazing woman, but she is a very jealous woman. She’s told me several times. You ever cheat on me? I will take your d–k,” James recalled in a confessional while giggling. “It’s so scary, and I get so nervous.”

It appears that Meitalia is aware of her temper, and said she can go from “one to 1,000” quickly. “For me, everything is so emotional,” she admitted. “I cry a lot.”

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Meitalia Doesn’t Like Living in Maine

Another issue in their relationship stems from Meitalia’s dislike of Maine.

“This is ice. It’s not even snow or rain. It’s just hail,” James complained about the weather conditions as the couple walked through a forest in the teaser clip. Meitalia responded that the weather is the reason she misses Indonesia, while James agreed that they had “pretty terrible weather” that day.

While Meitalia clearly isn’t a fan of her new hometown, she explained she moved to Maine because Indonesian culture encourages wives to “follow” their husbands.

“So I came to Maine, and then we got married in 90 days, and now I live here for about two and half years,” she said in a confessional. “I love my husband to death, but I’m not happy here and I just can’t do it anymore.”

When Does ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 6 Air?

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.