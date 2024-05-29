90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has returned for season 6! The spinoff that documents Americans around the world as they adjust to life with their international partners in a new country is back, showcasing both new and returning couples. So who are the new and returning cast members, when does the new season premiere and what happens in the drama-filled trailer?

Meet the Cast of ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 6

The latest season of the TLC spinoff will bring back two couples from season 5, Statler and Dempsy Wilkinson, and Sarper Güven and Shekinah Garner. In addition to the returning couples, fans will meet four new pairs: Josh and Lilly, James and Meitalia, Joanne and Sean, and Corona and Ingi. These couples hail from various exotic locations, including China, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia, and England as “financial differences and family rifts are on full display while secret marriages and troublesome pasts come into play,” according to the official synopsis shared by People.

What Happens in the ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 6 Trailer?

As the season 6 trailer began, Corona questioned whether her new home of Iceland could “handle her” as she prepared to move overseas. The Pennsylvania native was leaving behind a spot in a prestigious midwifery program as she took a leap at love with her Icelandic “Viking” Ingi.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

The clip jumped to James and his wife, Meitalia, whom he affectionately calls Tata, as they moved to Indonesia after living together in the States for two years. However, their new accommodations will be a challenge for the married couple. “It looks like I’m stepping into a prison,” he can be heard saying in the clip.

Next, fans were introduced to Sean and Joanne. Sean described himself as “not your typical Irishman” and wasn’t shy about sharing his affection for “American-Italian MILFs.”

Meanwhile, the outside opinions on Sarper and Shekinah’s relationship only continued after their run on season 5. While Shekinah excitedly told cameras that her boyfriend was “designing a new nose” for her, her friends didn’t seem happy about the procedure.

TLC

“I am the one who will look at every morning and every night, so let me choose,” the Turkey native said in a confessional.

Lastly, fans were introduced to Josh and Lily. It appears that Lily’s family will be a significant obstacle in their relationship. In the trailer, Josh accused Lily’s daughter of trying to “destroy our marriage,” and Lily responded, “Our marriage cannot go on.”

The trailer ended with a major confrontation between Statler and Dempsey. “You’re rude to me. I’m taking you outside, I’m trying …,” Dempsey told her before the Alabama native cut her off. “Maybe we just don’t get each other.”

When Does ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 6 Premiere?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres July 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.