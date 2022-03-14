Spoiler alert! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Memphis Smith and Hamza Mokni are married, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Memphis, 35, registered to vote in Ottawa County, Michigan, in October 2021 under the name Memphis Chardell-Arden Mokni, according to online records viewed by In Touch. It’s unclear when Memphis and Hamza, 28, tied the knot, but she has since changed her last name to take his.

The couple made their debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Memphis is a divorced single mother of two who works as a nurse practitioner from Muskegon, Michigan. She met Hamza after signing up for an international dating app after being unlucky in finding love with American men following her 2017 divorce from ex-husband Justin Sandoval.

Memphis and Hamza had been dating for eight months at the time of filming and their journey played out on the hit TLC series as she traveled from America to Hamza’s native country of Tunisia so they could meet in person for the first time. The couple faced many obstacles, including a language barrier and tension and drama due to trust issues and lack of communication, but they ended up getting engaged during a romantic proposal on the March 6 episode.

The Michigan native placed a lot of pressure on herself and Hamza during the trip, as she was determined to marry Hamza by the end of the trip and return to the states as a married woman. But since her last marriage ended in divorce and she had just started her career in the medical field, Memphis did not want to walk down the aisle until Hamza agreed to sign a prenuptial agreement. As prenuptial agreements are not common in Hamza’s culture, he felt the reason his bride-to-be was asking him to agree to the terms was because she did not trust him or that she didn’t believe that their marriage would last.

“Hamza and I love and have grown to trust each other,” Memphis said during her confessional on the Sunday, March 13 episode. “But at the end of the day, it is very important for me to be smart in this whole situation. If he decides he doesn’t want to be with me anymore, I don’t feel like he should be entitled to any of my assets, especially because I need to protect my kids. He already said he would sign what I wanted him to sign, but I need to make sure I can get them completed before the wedding.”

Memphis went to a local cafe for a video meeting with her lawyer and asked him to draft a prenup just two days before their wedding day. Her lawyer explained that he needed time to draft the agreement, then they needed to have it translated so that Hamza understood what he was signing and according to Michigan law, Hamza would need to have the opportunity to consult with his own lawyer to go over the document.

The lawyer explained that she could choose to do a postnuptial agreement, but prenups are more “enforceable” in court. He advised her to postpone the wedding so they can have time to prepare the prenup.

Memphis was hesitant to delay the wedding because not only has Hamza’s family already planned and prepared for their ceremony and reception, but that would also mean that they would not tie the knot during her first trip and she’d have to return at a later date for their wedding. On the other hand, if she married Hamza and went with a postnup, she felt it would be putting her children’s financial future “at risk.”

In order to take some time to think about what decision to make, Memphis packed her things and told Hamza she would be staying overnight in a hotel room — which made him concerned, especially since it was the night before their wedding celebrations were set to begin.

During a preview for next week’s episode, Memphis returned to the home Hamza shares with his mother and sister in the midst of the party meant to celebrate their union and asked him to talk in private.

“I need to tell Hamza that we need to push the wedding back, cause there’s some things I need to have in place first,” she said in the clip. “This confrontation is not going to be pleasurable for either party.”

While it seems like they may not be getting married, it looks like they were able to say “I do” in the end!