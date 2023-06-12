Total opposites. 90 Day Fiancé star Meisha was formerly a party girl before experiencing a “spiritual awakening” in her living room. After converting to Catholicism, she seemingly found sparks with Nicola, and made plans to meet him for the first time in his native of Israel — but is she still together with the 46-year-old virgin? Keep reading to find out season 6 stars Nicola and Meisha’s current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Nicola and Meisha Meet?

Meisha is a 43-year-old from Minnesota and considered herself the “fun, party girl” until she experienced a “spiritual awakening” in her home. Now a Catholic convert, she met Nicola online over seven years ago while exploring her newfound faith.

Nicola is from Israel and currently lives with his mom. While the 46-year-old has been in a serious relationship before, he is a proud virgin.

“The last time I kissed a woman was 16 years ago, I haven’t touched a woman for 16 years,” Nicole told cameras in a teaser shared by Entertainment Tonight. In another clip, the TLC newbie told producers that he was adamant about staying celibate until he was married.

“So it don’t matter if I am 18 or 46 or 65, I have to be virgin and celibate until I get married to the right woman [sic],” he affirmed.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Nicola and Meisha Still Together?

While Nicola and Meisha have yet to publicly comment on their relationship, Nicola’s friend, Wasim, believed that Meisha was out of the Israel native’s “league.”

“Meisha is a beautiful and attractive woman,” Wasim told producers in the teaser clip. “It will be hard for people to believe that this person right here, who has no job, no money, who is totally broke, who does nothing but sit in his room praying to Mary is actually loved by a woman like Meisha.”

After Nicola admitted that he wasn’t expecting to fall in love with a divorced woman and his first choice would’ve been a virgin, he said her past didn’t matter because she became “anew” when God came into her life. Not only are outside influences set to cause tension in the relationship, but Nicola is “sure” his mom “won’t like Meisha.”

“Even though my mom is not devout Catholic, people in the Middle East want you to marry a virgin,” he continued. “That’s how the tradition is here. And my mom will say, ‘Why you want to marry divorced woman? [sic]’”

Fans will have to tune in to season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET to find out how Nicola and Meisha’s love story plays out.