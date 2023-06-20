90 Day Fiancé star Usman “Sojaboy” Umar is known for his romances with exes Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Robinson (née Hamme) and Kimberly Menzies, but he seemingly went Instagram official with a new girlfriend named Kiera Elise. Keep reading to find out everything we know about his new love interest.

Who Is SojaBoy’s New Girlfriend Kiera?

Following his split with the San Diego native on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the “Zara” rapper first hinted in March that he seemingly wasn’t single anymore.

“I think I’m in love again,” the TLC personality captioned the March 28, 2023, post.

Almost three months later, Usman took to Instagram to introduce his new stylist girlfriend to his followers.

“Love is a beautiful thing, it’s amazing to fall in love and to get it back in return,” he captioned a picture of him standing next to his new, petite brunette partner. “I’m officially off market not by force but by choice, this one is the right one for me.”

He added, “Check us out, don’t you think we fit? Guys no hating pls. [sic]”

While not much is known about the new woman in his life, she is a designer and professional stylist according to her Instagram bio.

Following his announcement, Usman followed up with another post, thanking his followers for their comments.

“I been reading your comments for the [past] 2 hours and all I see is love, guys thank you and wish us well [sic],” the reality TV star captioned a video clip of him and Kiera exploring London together. “@the.kiera.elise will be my Amarya soon and will y’all will be invited for the dinner.”

Amarya translates to “bride” in Usman’s native language of Hausa, seemingly hinting they’re engaged.

How Did SojaBoy and Kiera Meet?

While doing a TikTok challenge, the couple revealed Usman initiated their romance. Despite the pair not revealing how they met, Kiera happens to be friends with another 90 Day FIancé alum, Amira Lollysa.

“Some BTS of my Vegas trip for the one and only @amira_90day birthday weekend!” Usman’s new beau captioned a February 2022 post.

“I love you so much!!!!” the France native replied.

Is SojaBoy Returning to the ‘90 Day Fiance’ Franchise?

In a June 2023 Instagram Live captured by a fan account Kiki and Kibbitz, the couple seemingly teased a return back to screens.

“Is this the new season?” Kiera seemingly read a comment from a fan. “Yeah, we’re … ,” she replied before the Nigeria native seemingly cut her off.