After a series of heartbreak, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Riley met Violet while browsing an international dating app, but did their love stand the test of time? Keep reading to find out if season 6 stars Riley and Violet are still together.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Riley and Violet Meet?

Riley is a 48-year-old military veteran from Queens, New York, and met Violet online while scrolling through a Vietnamese dating app.

After finding a virtual connection with the mom of two, the pair quickly began calling each other daily for more than two years.

“Violet is … the sweetest jerk I’ve ever met in my life. She is hilarious. She’s very clever with her jokes,” Riley gushed about his partner to producers during his June 2023 debut. “She’ll say something real slick. It’s like a joke grenade, it’ll take me, like, three seconds for it to explode.”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Riley and Violet Still Together?

While Riley is clearly smitten with the Vietnamese native on screen, he doesn’t believe his online girlfriend has been completely truthful with him.

TLC

“Violet was lying about her being divorced at the time we started talking. I asked very direct questions and she took it upon herself to hide the truth from me,” he told producers during the June 4 episode. In another scene, he told his friends that she was still on the dating app they met on, despite her being “adamant” that he delete his profile.

“I went to check and see if she was still on it, and she was,” he continued.

In a teaser shared by TLC for the June 11 episode, Riley revealed he planned on hiring a private investigator to look into Violet’s background.

“I always felt that Violet hasn’t been giving me the full story about the divorce,” the TLC personality confessed to cameras. “And not deleting the dating app.”

Fans will have to tune in to season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET to find out how Riley and Violet’s love story plays out.