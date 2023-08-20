90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda may already be a mother of two sons, but is she expecting her fiancé Gino Palazzolo’s child?

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jasmine Pineda Pregnant?

In a teaser for the August 20 episode, Gino sparked speculation that his fiancée may be pregnant after he said she “looked like it.” While Jasmine confirmed she wasn’t pregnant, she asked him if he would still be happy to marry her if she said she didn’t want to have any more kids.

“I told you I want a child, how am I supposed to be happy?” he responded. “Could I survive without a child, yeah maybe, I could probably do it, but I won’t be happy like I would be if I did have one.”

With them getting older in age and Gino retiring soon, Jasmine was unsure if she and Gino could be good parents at this point in their relationship. She also felt that she wouldn’t be able to handle a kid on her own in the United States because despite having her own family nearby for her own kids, it was still hard.

“It’s hard for me to rely on Gino’s family, especially when he’s not even sure deep in his heart that they like me,” she told producers in a confessional. “On top of that, it’s going to be very difficult to move to Michigan and then bring my kids. So to be thinking about having babies at this moment … sounds crazy and delusional.”

While she felt Gino “deserved to have his own kids,” she admitted she doesn’t know if she’d ever feel prepared to start a family with Gino.

How Many Kids Does Jasmine Pineda Have?

Jasmine is a mother to two sons. “My eldest lives with my ex-husband and the youngest [usually] lives with me,” she told viewers during her debut on season 5 of the spinoff. “But he has a special condition and during this pandemic, he was having a really hard time in the city with the lockdown so my mother and I made the decision to take him with her temporarily to the countryside.”

Jasmine added, “I miss [my son] so much,” before sharing that 2020 was a “very difficult” year for her aside from meeting Gino.

The former educator doesn’t post photos with her children on social media, so not much is known about her current relationships with them.