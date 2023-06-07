90 Day Fiancé viewers were introduced to newly widowed Louisiana native, Amanda Wilhelm, and her romance with overseas Romanian actor, Razvan Ciocoi — but are they still together following their first in person meeting? Keep reading to find out the couple’s current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Stars Amanda and Razvan Meet?

Amanda is a 31-year-old mother of two, who lost her husband of eight years, Jason Wilhelm, to ampullary cancer in 2022.

After a sudden diagnosis, the TLC personality sadly lost her partner only 10 days later. “The cancer was throughout his body. And the doctor said, best case scenario would be for him to live three months with chemotherapy,” she tearfully revealed to producers during her debut on the June 4 episode. “I was looking at him and kind of seeing … his life left his eyes and he was gone.”

Following his passing, the newly-widowed mom began using social media as “an escape” and crossed paths with Razvan by chance online.

“One night, my friend was doing a live stream challenge on TikTok. My friend kept winning and the guy who lost was being so silly,” Amanda told producers in a private confessional. “And I was like, oh, he’s cute.”

After Amanda sent Ravzan a “rose” on the platform, which she said was worth “less than a dollar,” they began messaging and it quickly sparked into a romance.

“I do feel some guilt being with Razvan so soon after my husband’s death. I know that he could never replace Jason,” she continued in a solo interview. “But we started to form this really deep connection.”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Amanda and Razvan Still Together?

While the connection between Amanda and Razvan appears to be strong on screen, the Romania native is a model, singer, and social media entertainer and his career often sparks major blowups in the relationship.

“Razvan and I have broken up a few times throughout our relationship, mainly because of his social media content,” Amanda explained to her sister, Amber. “He will flirt, do stripteases. I don’t know, just crazy things.”

At the time of filming, the pair had been together for four months before Amanda opted to go overseas to meet him in person for the first time. While the pair have yet to publicly confirm their ongoing relationship, the pair follow each other on social media, which is a good sign.

Fans will have to tune in to season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 P.M. ET/PT to find out how Amanda and Razvan’s love story plays out.