90 Day Fiancé stars Christian and Cleo hit another roadblock in their relationship when he seemingly upset her in a teaser clip for the Sunday, August 6, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

What Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Christian Do to Cleo?

In a teaser clip shared at the end of the Sunday, July 30 episode, fans watched Cleo have an emotional conversation with a friend about something Christian did.

After the friend asked Cleo if she was OK, the TLC personality responded, “What the f–k was I even thinking?” She then burst into tears as her friend embraced her in a hug.

Cleo shared more insight into the betrayal in a confessional. “For him to go on and lie about our intimacy, I feel like I’ve been manipulated,” she said. “At this point, there’s a slim chance of this relationship working out.”

The clip then cut back to Cleo talking to her friend. “I’m so stupid,” the England native emotionally said.

While fans got a glimpse into the drama, it is not completely clear what Christian did to make Cleo so upset. However, viewers will likely get an update on the situation during the August 6 episode.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Christian and Cleo Meet?

Cleo – who identifies a transgender woman – and Christian sparked a friendship online before their relationship turned romantic.

“Growing up, I always related more to my female peers,” Cleo explained during their debut episode. “I tried my hardest to fit in as a man, but that was just not what I felt.”

Despite her fears about Christian only dating cisgender women in the past and her concern about how he would handle her being autistic, the pair finally met in person after one year of talking.

What Problems Have ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Christian and Cleo Faced?

During the July 30 episode, Christian noted that Cleo appeared “really overwhelmed” during an outing to a bar.

Cleo was surprised by the observation and admitted that she felt neglected when Christian started talking to other women throughout the night. “Maybe it’s just me being cliche, or I don’t know, boring or whatever,” she explained. “I feel like a first date with a girl, you kind of want to make it about you two, and you felt the need to make it about a larger group of girls.”

The TV personality continued, “You did not really include me in the conversation rather than mentioning my name. I wouldn’t go on a first date with you, and then start talking to a group of dudes and sit next to them and tell them I’m from Italy and everything when I’m literally there to get to know you.”

TLC

While Christian denied that he flirted with other women, he did admit that he understood how his actions made Cleo feel like he was giving her the “cold shoulder.”

Cleo went on to admit that she had “some worries” about how he would “deal” with her being transgender and how “being on the [autism] spectrum affects our relationship.” She added, “And I fear that if I let him know that I wasn’t 100% comfortable in that place it could turn him off.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Christian and Cleo Still Together?

It’s not currently clear if the couple is still together. Fans will get to watch Cleo and Christian’s relationship play out during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.