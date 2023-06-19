90 Day Fiancé star Meisha Johnson lived a life of glitz and glamour until she experienced a major “spiritual awakening” in her living room. Leaving behind a life in front of the camera, she dedicated herself to the church full-time. Keep reading to find out more about Meisha’s job, what she does for a living and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Meisha Johnson’s Job?

Meisha formerly lived a “glamourous life” as an on-air journalist until she experienced a “profound spiritual awakening” over a decade ago.

“While I was vacuuming my living room, I had a vision of two huge suns suspended out of the sky in front of my window,” she told producers during her debut on the June 18 episode, before admitting that she thought she was experiencing a heart attack. “And I started to sink down to the ground, almost if something was pushing me down.”

The season 6 star explained that a voice in her mind told her to pray and she was led to the Roman Catholic church.

Following her conversion, Meisha said “things got lonely fast” as she found it more and more difficult to connect with those around her. The Minnesota native worked as an anchor and reporter for six years in Philadelphia before making the transition, according to her LinkedIn profile.

After connecting with Israel native, Nicola, online, he supported her as she chose to walk away from her television career and devote her life to the church.

Meisha currently works as the director of pastoral care for a church in Minneapolis, where she helps “people connect with God in their final moments.”

How Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Meisha Make Money?

Apart from her job in the church, the TLC personality describes herself as a motivational and faith speaker. She also is the CEO and co-founder of the website Psalm91.com.

Meisha also earns a paycheck from appearing on the TLC franchise. “90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” a source told Radar in January 2019. It was reported that the cast’s compensation works on a sliding scale and landing a spot on a spinoff will earn a higher payout.