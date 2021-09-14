Strutting her stuff! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem flaunted her slim figure while out and about in Beverly Hills after losing more than 90 pounds following weight loss surgery.

Angela, 55, looked cute and casual in a comfy athleisurewear outfit. She paired a blue, white and purple tie-dyed tank top with black, teal and white color block leggings. She completed the look with purple sunglasses that she hung on her collar, a pair of sandals with thick, white straps and a brown leather mini backpack as a purse while holding a protective face covering amid the coronavirus pandemic. She seemed to be in great spirits while on her way to a chiropractor appointment.

The Georgia native seemed to be focusing on herself after her last stint on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6. She documented her drama-filled long-distance marriage with husband Michael Ilesanmi, as the couple clashed over several topics.

Michael, 32, did not approve of Angela’s decision to go under the knife for weight loss surgery and she insisted that the procedure was necessary for her health and would help her feel “sexy” for her much younger hubby. The Nigeria native felt that Angela was perfect just the way she was, and he also thought that they could use the money she would be spending on the operations for in-vitro fertilization so they could have a child together.

Against Michael’s wishes, Angela underwent five surgeries in one day in August 2020, including a gastric sleeve procedure, liposuction and a breast reduction. She previously opened up about how she did not feel emotionally supported by her husband in her recovery.

When the couple appeared on the season 6 tell-all, Angela unveiled her new breasts after undergoing a boob job just one week before the taping in June. She explained that she went back for another surgery to add implants after Michael’s reaction to her smaller breasts.

“I had no support from him at all because when I woke up, I’m like, ‘Where’s my tits?’ You look down and there’s nothing there,” Angela said, explaining her initial reaction to the reduction. “And he started complaining and making fun of me, [saying] my tits are too small.”

She continued, “So I said, ‘Well, then I’ll go get some put in, smart ass.’ And he agreed to that, you know?”

Keep scrolling below to see Angela showing off her new, slim figure while out and about in California!