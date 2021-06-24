90 Day Fiancé fan-favorite Angela Deem paid a visit to Dr. Ben Talei to spruce up her look following her weight loss surgery and transformation.

The TLC personality stopped by Beverly Hills Center for Plastic Surgery on Tuesday, June 22, to plump up her pout and smooth out lines on her forehead. Angela, 55, opted to get Revanesse Lips, an FDA-approved hyaluronic acid filler which is said to give a youthful appearance and Xeomin injections to “get rid of wrinkles.”

Angela is enjoying her newfound confidence after shedding an impressive 90 pounds. In August 2020, she went under the knife to get liposuction, a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction, which she documented on season 6 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The Georgia resident, who first appeared on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, opened up about the months leading up to her surgery and why she felt it was time for a serious change.

“I noticed when I went to Nigeria last time, I was just putting on weight,” she told Us Weekly in March, recalling a past visit to husband Michael Ilesanmi. “Nobody can say, ‘No, you’re not,’ because I have big boobs. And my big boobs [have] always been something that covered up my weight, you know what I mean? But for me, I noticed, and I was telling Michael, I said, ‘I’m getting bigger or swollen.’ I mean, like, I think I gained 20, almost 25 pounds. And it just hit me all at once.”

Angela said she always wanted to “enhance” her look for Michael, 32, because of their 23-year age gap, but pointed out that “people need to know I felt like [I would have] died without the weight-loss surgery.” The pair got married in Lagos, Nigeria, on January 27, 2020.

“Michael wasn’t very supportive, you know, ’cause they don’t have surgeries over there I think,” she added. “Michael [doesn’t] see me as 55, like everybody else. Michael really sees me as his age. You know, that’s a good thing [about] it. But you need somebody, you know, your partner [to be] emotionally supportive.”

In the latest episode of HEA?, Angela opened up about their marital struggles due to being long-distance and not being on the same page about kids. The reality star confessed she had “done everything” to try and make their relationship work before telling a lawyer she wants to file for divorce in a teaser for the Sunday, June 27, episode. Fans will have to wait and see how it plays out.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see photos of Angela’s latest transformation!