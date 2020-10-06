Dropping a bombshell. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem revealed her plans to get weight loss surgery on part 3 of the season 5 tell-all, and her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi, was not happy to hear the news.

The Georgia resident, 54, admitted she was hesitant to talk about going under the knife because she knew it would upset her spouse — and it definitely did. Michael yelled “no” multiple times while crossing his arms in disapproval during the final Happily Ever After? tell-all, which aired on Monday, October 5.

Courtesy of Michael Ilesanmi/Instagram

“After the third month, I’ll drop about a hundred and something pounds,” the reality star shared with host Shaun Robinson. “Everything will be reconstructed, my skin surgery, they’re doing … I’m gonna have it all done.”

Michael, 32, was extremely disappointed and shocked by her choice, saying he doesn’t approve of “anything surgery” especially on the woman he is married to. “No doing all this artificial stuff. I don’t like it,” he declared. “I don’t like it, Michael,” she fired back. “It’s annoying to be out of breath when you know you’ve gained 20 pounds in two months from sitting around here eating everything the kids eat.”

When questioned about her insecurities, Angela said she has felt “beautiful” all of her life, but had a “weight problem.” Michael told Angela he never “complained” about the way her body looked and would never want her to change anything.

“You gotta feel sexy to be sexy,” she explained. “I never like to feel fat or anything,” to which he replied, “I like big things. You know this.”

Angela said he would eventually learn to love her new figure. “We have great sex now, Michael, but can you imagine with 100 pounds off? I’ll flip you upside down,” she joked.

Courtesy of Michael Ilesanmi/Instagram

Michael still couldn’t understand why she wanted to go through with the procedure and said he wouldn’t let Angela do it if he was in the United States.

“You are lucky we are far apart,” he told her. “Unless you can come in the next few weeks, you can’t stop me,” Angela responded. Michael was worried about the risks especially because he was still hopeful she could conceive a child at some point.

“Angie … I don’t want to lose you, please. Baby, I love you … for who you are,” he pleaded. However, Angela told him she was doing it to boost her own self-confidence so she could look and feel her best.

It looks like they’ll have to agree to disagree!