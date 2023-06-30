Tone it down? 1000-Lb. Sisters fans begged Amy Slaton to stop using filters on her photos.

Amy, 35, has been known to apply filters that add images and change the lighting on her selfies. However, fans seemingly had enough when shared a TikTok video of herself sitting in her car wearing a pink Barbie-adorned T-shirt as Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s song “Barbie World” played.

In the clip, the reality star’s face was heavily edited and gave her bright rosy cheeks.

Soon after she shared the video, several social media users rushed to the comments section to beg Amy to show her more natural look online.

“You don’t need all those filters stay true to yourself,” one person wrote. Another added, “Please Amy, don’t use filters like your sister does. Your (sic) already Beautiful without putting fake pics up.”

However, others told her that she looked “beautiful” and praised her for her impressive weight loss.

Amy shared the TikTok video after she was spotted rocking a black bikini while filming season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters on the beach in Florida earlier in June.

Fans took to social media to share clips of Amy, her sister Tammy Slaton and other family members enjoying their vacation as a film crew documented the festivities.

While Amy and her sister Amanda Halterman were seen walking along the water, Tammy, 36, was “sitting [on the beach] the whole time.”

An official premiere date hasn’t been announced, though fans can expect Amy to share insight into her split from her estranged husband, Michael Halterman, in the upcoming episodes.

Michael petitioned the court for a divorce in March 2023 and listed their date of separation as February 24, 2023, adding that the marriage was irrevocably broken. He requested that both he and Amy attend a case management conference, as well as that the court enter and honor a civil restraining order. Additionally, Michael asked the court to ensure that no public statements or social media posts are made about the divorce and that any communication done between him and Amy be completed via a court approved app.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/TikTok

He also requested temporary joint custody of their sons, Gage, 2, and Glenn, ​11 months.

Amy – who married Michael in 2019 – broke her silence after news of the split circulated by sharing photos of her holding a Gucci print purse via Instagram on March 28. “Watching a beautiful sunset with some amazing friends,” she captioned the post, implying that she was in good spirits.