A Kentucky judge has ordered that 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton and her estranged husband Michael Halterman share temporary joint custody of their two sons less than a month after he filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Michael believes he deserves joint custody since he has “been in a caregiver role for the children since birth,” along with Amy.

The judge ruled on March 13, 2023, that the former couple, who are parents to sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months, will have a shared parenting schedule that will allow both Amy, 35, and Michael, 40, to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

However, there won’t be any personal hand-offs of the children between the parents. The judge ordered that Amy and Michael “remain 500 feet from one another at all times,” including each other’s properties, and that the only communication they are to have is via a court supervised app.

The court paperwork gives Michael permission to “enter onto their marital residence at an agreed upon time and date to recover his clothing, paperwork and personal effects.” Michael “has no objection” to a third party supervisor during his time on the premises.

Amy and Michael are also not allowed to bad mouth each other publicly about the custody case, as the judge ordered the two to “not make any public statements or social media postings concerning this litigation or one another.”

Michael filed for divorce on March 13, according to Kentucky court ​records obtained by In Touch. with their date of separation listed as February 24. He’s seeking to dissolve their four-year marriage after the pair tied the knot in March 2019. Amy and Michael had been together for years, as they were high school sweethearts.

The TLC star gave birth to Gage in November 2020. In January 2022, the former couple announced they were expecting another baby. “Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022,” Amy revealed at the time. Glenn was born on July 8, 2022. Both of the children have been featured on season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

There was speculation surrounding Amy and Michael’s relationship status when she reportedly moved out of their home in February and into the Kentucky house her sister and costar, Tammy Slaton, currently resides in. Amy is listed in the court documents as living in Morganfield, Kenticky, while Michael resides in Sturgis, Kentucky.

Tammy, 36, shared several rare Instagram photos on March 23, showing her cuddling Glenn close to her face, while in another picture, the little one was peacefully asleep on the reality star’s chest. She also shared two sweet snapshots of Gage wearing shamrock pajamas while playing with an iPad. Amy was not featured in either photo.