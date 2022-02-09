Amy Halterman (née Slaton) from the reality show 1000-Lb Sisters inspired fans with her impressive weight loss journey, which has been put on pause amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

Fans saw the start of her fitness venture during season 1, in which she tipped the scales at 406 pounds. Despite facing some emotional and physical hurdles along the way, Amy managed to get on track and was able to be approved for gastric bypass surgery in 2019 after following her doctor’s diet and exercise plan.

By season 3, she dropped an additional 136 pounds, putting her latest weigh-in at 275 pounds on episode 10.

“When I first met Amy, over two years ago, she weighed over 400 pounds, and one of her goals in life, not only to get married, was to have a baby, and at that point it was impossible for her,” her surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, Jr., said in a January 2022 episode while reflecting on Amy’s hardships and experience becoming a mother, revealing how lucky she was to obtain both.

However, after welcoming son Gage with husband Michael Halterman in November 2020, Amy admitted she was worried that she hadn’t made as much progress on her fitness as the doctor would hope.

“I’m kind of nervous, because I don’t think I am where I’m supposed to be in my weight loss goal,” she said on the show. “I avoid the scale because then I’m focused on the number going down. And if I see it going up, it’s going to make me depressed and wanna eat more. So, it’s best not to look at it.”

Dr. Proctor noted that she weighed 288 pounds during her pregnancy with baby No. 1, so she hopped on the scale again to find out the latest update. He was hoping to see that she weighed under 250 pounds, however, the number came in around 275.

“Surgery’s no guarantee that somebody’s going to not only lose the weight but keep the weight off, and we’ve seen that,” he noted. “From what I’m seeing, she hasn’t put any more effort back into her health. We’ve pretty much stalled out at this point.”

Since the time of filming that scene, Amy has announced that she and Michael are expecting their second child together, a son, due July 18, 2022.

