Looking good! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton returned to Instagram just two weeks after her estranged husband, Michael Halterman, filed for divorce.

“Watching a beautiful sunset with some amazing friends,” Amy, 35, captioned the post, which included a series of photos of her posing with a Gucci purse as she sat outside.

Several fans rushed to the comments section to note how great and happy the TLC personality looked in the snapshots.

“Single looks good on you queen,” one person commented. Another added, “That’s Amy SLAYton.”

Others noted that she looked “unbothered” amid the divorce. “Amy said what husband,” an additional fan wrote.

The reality star shared the photos after news broke that she and Michael, 40, are separating after four years of marriage.

While neither Amy nor Michael have publicly spoken about their split, In Touch confirmed that the father of two filed for dissolution of marriage with children on March 13, 2023.

The former couple – who tied the knot in March 2019 – share sons Gage, who was born in November 2020, and Glenn, who they welcomed in July 2022.

Michael filed for divorce just two weeks after split rumors began to circulate. Speculation began when Amy and their sons reportedly moved out of the family’s home in Kentucky, according to The Sun. It was also revealed that Amy was living with her sister Tammy Slaton amid her marital problems with Michael.

The duo were already married when 1000-Lb. Sisters premiered in January 2020, while they have known each other since Amy was in high school. “My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Amy gushed during the debut episode. “I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

Shortly after her divorce was revealed, fans watched Amy share marriage advice with Tammy, 36, during her wedding to Caleb Willingham on the season 4 finale on March 21.

After Tammy asked Amy to share some words of wisdom, the mother of two encouraged her sister to “talk calmly and rationally” with Caleb, 39.

“Communication is important in a relationship,” Amy further elaborated in a confessional. “If you don’t talk, it builds up and it’s toxic.”

She went on to state that “Tammy needs to learn to speak the f—k up,” before adding, “Well, Tammy needs to learn to shut the f—k up, and let Caleb talk a little bit.”