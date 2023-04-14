TLC introduced viewers to Michael Halterman as the longtime love of Amy Halterman (née Slaton) on the hit show, 1000-Lb. Sisters, and documented their life together in Dixon, Kentucky. Michael and Amy became parents to two young boys, Michael supported Amy during her weight loss surgery and got divorced, all while navigating the pressures of fame. But what does Michael do for a living? Keep scrolling to find out what he does for work, how he makes a living and more.

What Is Michael Halterman’s Job?

Though he is a fixture on the TLC show, Michael is currently unemployed. In Amy and Michael’s divorce documents exclusively obtained by In Touch, the dad of two is listed as “not currently employed.” Furthermore, Michael’s marriage dissolution petition states that Amy is “not believed to be employed.”

How Else Does Michael Halterman Make a Living?

The Kentucky native worked as a mill operator at Shamrock Technologies, according to his Facebook page. It is unclear when he stopped working for the company. In addition to his presence on the TLC hit, Michael has a Cameo account and has offered personal messages to fans for as low as $5. His Cameo is temporarily unavailable as of publication.

What Is Michael Halterman’s Net Worth?

Michael is said to have a net worth of about $500,000, according to multiple reports. His estranged wife, Amy, reportedly has a net worth of around $250,000, per Market Realist. Though it is unclear how much money the pair have made from the TLC hit show, Business Insider reported, “For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end. And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

Discovery+

For reference, 1000.-Lb Sisters has been on the air since January 2020.

When Did Amy and Michael Split?

Michael petitioned the court for a divorce on March 13, 2023. He listed his date of separation from Amy as February 24, 2023, with the marriage being irrevocably broken. In addition to his request for both he and Amy to attend a case management conference, Michael asked that the court enter and honor and civil restraining order, ensuring that neither he or his estranged wife are within 500 feet of each other or their respective properties. He additionally asked the court to ensure that no public statements or social media posts are made about the divorce and any communication between he and Amy must be via a court approved app.

He has additionally asked the court for temporary joint custody of his two sons he shared with Amy, Gage, 2, and Glenn, ​8 months.

Fans noticed that things were going south between Michael and Amy after the mom of two reportedly moved out of the pair’s home in Kentucky with their two sons, according to The Sun. She reportedly moved in with her sister, Tammy, who was living in a home that was previously in the family.

Michael’s request came after Amy reportedly filed an order for emergency protection against her husband on February 28, following an alleged fight between them that turned violent. The outlet additionally reported that the protection order was altered on March 8, allowing Michael to have supervised visits with their children while he’s accompanied by his mother and sister.