Tammy’s men! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton hasn’t always been lucky in love, and fans have speculated that she and her husband, Caleb Willingham, have called it quits. Keep scrolling to take a look back at her dating history, including her ex-boyfriend, husband and rumored new love interest.

Who Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Ex Phillip Redmond?

Tammy was first linked to Phillip Redmond in 2021. Their romance was featured during season 2 of the TLC show, where fans watched her family express disapproval about the relationship.

During a 2021 episode, Tammy reacted to her sister Amy Slaton’s concerns that Phillip goes by “BBW King” on Instagram.

“I’ve got a lot on my mind. A lot on my plate,” Amy told Tammy at the time. “I can’t handle your drama, so at the end of the day you have to make your own choices.”

Tammy fired back by telling Amy that she doesn’t expect her to “handle her drama.”

“You can date whoever the hell you want, but if you want a mistake it’s on you, girl,” the younger sister replied. “I can’t be your mom.”

Tammy and Phillip weren’t meant to be, and she confirmed their split in August 2022.

After a fan asked her why she and Phillip called it quits, Tammy explained in a TikTok video that it was a “personal” decision. “S–t happens and you move on,” she added. “This time I’m not going back.”

Who Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Ex-Boyfriend Jerry Sykes?

Another one of Tammy’s exes that was featured on the show is Jerry Sykes.

Similar to Phillip, Tammy’s family didn’t support her relationship with Jerry. One of Amy’s concerns was that Jerry was an enabler and would have been a bad influence on Tammy amid her weight loss journey.

However, Jerry’s biggest red flag was that he was married to a woman named Kia Russell-Rucker during his relationship with Tammy.

The pair called it quits during the season 2 finale.

Who Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Husband Caleb Willingham?

The Kentucky native met Caleb while they were both living at an Ohio-based weight loss facility. They quickly fell in love and Caleb proposed in October 2022 after one month of dating.

The lovebirds tied the knot in November 2022, while their wedding was documented during the season 4 finale in March 2023.

Despite seeming madly in love at their wedding, fans have speculated that the pair split after Tammy returned to Kentucky as Caleb remained at the facility in Ohio.

In addition to being absent from each other’s social media posts in recent months, Tammy’s TikTok followers noticed that she changed her name on her account back to her maiden name after previously listing it as Willingham in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Caleb allegedly claimed they split in a post shared on ​his private Facebook page. “If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” his post allegedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

Despite the rumors swirling that they have called it quits, neither Tammy nor Caleb have publicly spoken about their relationship status.

Who Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Dating Now?

Tammy has most recently been linked to Indianapolis-based TikTok content creator Greg Morgan.

In May 2023, The Sun reported that the pair met on a dating app and had allegedly met in person “a handful” of times.

“Tune in the next season you might get what you’re waiting for,” Greg exclusively told In Touch when asked about the status of their relationship, hinting that he might appear on season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.