1000-Lb. Sisters star Amanda Halterman revealed her divorce from her ex-husband, Jason Halterman, kept her from appearing in earlier seasons of the series alongside her sisters, Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton.

“When the show first started, I already started having problems in my marriage,” the TLC personality, 42, told her TikTok followers on Saturday, June 3. “So, I chose not to make a lot of appearances.”

While Amanda noted she was at Amy’s wedding to Jason’s brother, Michael Halterman, in March 2019, she said in season 2 that “things really fell apart.”

“I got my own place and during season 3, that’s when we actually filed for divorce,” she continued in the video clip. “At the end of season 3 is when I started coming in and actually making appearances.”

While the Kentucky native explained that she did initially try to film during the beginning and middle of season 3, she added, “Unfortunately COVID took us out, my sons had COVID and we weren’t able to film.”

Amanda amicably separated from her ex-husband in August 2020 after 22 years of marriage. The couple’s divorce was finalized two years later on August 16, 2022, according to The Sun. The pair share four sons together; only the youngest under 18 at the time of their parent’s split and Amanda was granted primary custody.

TLC

Amanda isn’t the only Slaton going through a split. In February 2023, rumors first started circulating that Amy, 35, and Michael, 40, were headed toward a split after Amy reportedly moved out of their Kentucky home with their sons, Gage and Glenn. A month later, Michael filed for divorce from Amy on March 13, 2023, and their separation date was listed as February 24, 2023, according to Kentucky court records obtained by In Touch.

A judge ruled the pair would share temporary joint custody of Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months, and would also have a shared parenting schedule that will allow the former couple to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

Additionally, Amy and Michael were ordered not to come within 500 feet of each other, and they must stay 500 feet away from each other’s residences. The pair — who tied the knot in 2019 — are also forbidden from making public statements about one another.

As for Tammy, fans have wondered if the YouTube personality has split from her husband, Caleb Willingham, following their nuptials in November 2022. Several fans have noticed clues that seemingly point to their split since their romance became long-distance. In April, Tammy changed her TikTok account name back to “Slaton” after previously listing it as “Willingham.”

Another clue that hinted at their split came from an alleged post shared on Caleb’s private Facebook page. “If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” his post reportedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

Despite the speculation, neither Tammy nor Caleb have publicly revealed the status of their relationship.