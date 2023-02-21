Your favorite MAFS cast members are back for Lifetime’s Married at First Sight: Couples Couch to give their candid commentary as they watch along to the new episodes of season 16. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the latest MAFS spinoff — including the cast, premiere date and more.

What Is ‘Married at First Sight: Couples Couch’?

“You’ve heard of Married at First Sight and you may have already seen it, but you haven’t seen it with real, in-the-moment commentary from former cast members,” Pastor Cal Roberson teased in the first look, obtained by E! News.

The latest spinoff brings fans into the living rooms of their favorite Lifetime alums as they critique the expertly crafted matches currently going through the unique marriage experiment in Nashville.

Who Is on the Cast of ‘Married at First Sight: Couples Couch’?

Couples who have successfully gone through the MAFS process are back to share their wisdom and voice their opinions on the season 16 matches.

The cast includes season 1 stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, season 5 stars Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico, season 6 stars Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, season 9 stars Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice and season 11 stars Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya.

“We are so excited to sit on our couch and recap the show that brought us together!” MAFS Chicago couple Ashley and Anthony told E!. “It’s easier watching it than living it that’s for sure!”

Fans can also expect to see season 14 stars Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode together onscreen, however, the pair seemingly announced their split earlier this month after initially rekindling their romance in December 2022.

Which ‘MAFS’ Singles Will Be Featured on ‘Couples Cam’?

Not only will successful matches have their say, but participants who weren’t so fruitful at the experiment will also have their spot on the couch.

Viewers will get an update on Lindsey Georgoulis from MAFS Boston, Clara Berghaus from MAFS Atlanta and MAFS Houston stars Gil Cuero, Ryan Ignasiak and Myrla Feria.

“Having lived through the Married At First Sight experiment, I’m excited to become a bonafide troll and put my s—t talking to good use,” Ryan teased. “I’ll be coupled up with Gil for this one. Ladies, settle down.”

Along with participants from the show, this season will also feature opinions from outside sources like podcasters like Justin Davis and Shay Davis and NFL punter Jon Ryan.

When Does ‘Married at First Sight: Couples Couch’ Premiere?

Married at First Sight: Couples Couch premieres on Wednesday, February 23 at 8 P.M. on Lifetime.