Married at First Sight couple Gil Cuero and Myrla Feria didn’t have the smoothest journey on the controversial marriage experiment. Despite their major differences, the season 13 pair agreed to a future together on Decision Day — but are Gil and Myrla still together? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Gil and Myrla’s current relationship status.

Gil and Myrla Shared Opposite Viewpoints

From their wedding day, it was clear Gil and Myrla had different stances when it came to their lifestyle choices. The pair were matched by the experts based on their strong belief in family values, but their viewpoints on money couldn’t have been any more different.

Myrla worked hard and enjoyed the finer things, meanwhile, Gil wasn’t motivated by money and didn’t mind living a simpler life. Myrla also expressed concern that she wasn’t immediately attracted to Gil, but her interest in her new husband eventually “grew.” While most Lifetime viewers thought the relationship was destined to fail, the couple shocked MAFS fans by choosing to stay together on Decision Day.

Are Gil and Myrla Still Together?

While the pair initially decided not to break up on Decision Day, their relationship lasted less than 14 days after the cameras left.

“I was blindsided with how everything went down,” Gil explained to the experts during the Married at First Sight reunion in November 2021. “Obviously, she felt a certain way and I never knew it. I didn’t know it until it was actually over.”

While Myrla denied that it was just finances that led to their breakup, the leadership coach told the panel, “For me, there were things that occurred after Decision Day where I didn’t feel that I could feel safe with him to make financial decisions for us in our future.”

Gil would also often refer to his new wife as a “Debbie D downer,” which eventually got under her skin. “It’s not something I’ve ever experienced in a relationship,” Myrla told host Kevin Frazer. “I don’t really know what to do with it, and if you don’t like it, it’s like, ‘I mean, I guess this is just the way that person is.’”

Despite the bad onscreen breakup, Gil still believes the expert’s matching process can be successful. “I don’t think it’s the formula that needs to be changed,” Gil explained in a video interview with YouTuber Lisa Alastuey in December 2021. “The biggest issue is the people.”

Seemingly hinting at this ex-wife’s high expectations, the MAFS alum added, “A lot of people aren’t willing to change, and they set these ridiculous standards that, you know, not even if they created this person it would actually work out.”