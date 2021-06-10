Taking a chance on love! Married at First Sight will be returning with a three-hour premiere on Wednesday, July 21, introducing viewers to 10 singletons from Houston, Texas, who are ready to take the plunge right after meeting each other.

This time around, we’ll meet our five new couples: Myrla and Gil, Brett and Ryan, Michaela and Zack, Rachel and Jose as well as Bao and Johnny, who are making history as the show’s first Asian-American pairing. Fortunately, you can get to know them ahead of time on the Matchmaking Special, which is set to debut on Wednesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET. A week later, on July 14, host Kevin Frazier and a panel of insiders will tease a first look at what to expect this time around in the Kickoff Special.

After the most-watched season ever, MAFS promises to return with even more captivating episodes. “One husband gets caught in a situation that no one saw coming,” according to the press release.

With the help of relationship experts and reality TV magic, these new cast members are hopeful to find the partner they have always wanted. All of the couples will not have met or had contact with each other until the day they say, “I do.” (No pressure, right?) Cameras will then follow around the couples as they navigate their new relationships, including honeymoons and other aspects of married life like meeting family members. After several weeks, each of them must decide whether to remain together or call it quits.

Season 1 participant Jamie Otis, who tied the knot with the man she was matched with, Doug Hehner, was pleasantly surprised by how well the unnerving process worked out for her. “I was not at all interested in my new husband,” she told UpfrontNY in 2015. “He was nice enough, but there was literally zero chemistry. No connection. To me, that was a huge sign. I just assumed it’d never work out. Boy, was I pleasantly surprised by this process. I’m so happy that I was able to be open-minded, and I’m so thankful that the experts gave me my husband.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the MAFS season 13 couples!