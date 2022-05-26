‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15: Learn About the Show’s Premiere Date, Couples and More

Married at First Sight is taking the West Coast for the first time! Back for season 15, the controversial marriage experiment is taking sunny San Diego, California, and returning with ten brand new singles hoping to find themselves in lasting marriages.

Back to give their advice are long-time relationship experts Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz. While Dr. Viviana Coles won’t be around this season because she’s pursuing other projects, the remaining matchmakers will be joined by Hollywood producer and relationship advisor DeVon Franklin and renowned psychotherapist Dr. Pia Holec, who specializes in sex and couples’ therapy.

The series follows the singles as they meet their new spouse for the first time at the altar in front of their closest family and friends. From the honeymoon to moving in together, the couples document their time in the experiment and are faced with a major decision at the end of the season … if they want to stay married or get a divorce.

When Does Married at First Sight Season 15 Premiere?

Married at First Sight season 15 returns July 6 on Lifetime with a special three-hour season premiere.

Ahead of the season 15 debut, the “Matchmaking Special,” described by the network as an “in-depth exploration of the matchmaking process,” will air on June 22 at 8 PM ET.

On June 29, Kevin Frazier will host the MAFS: Kick-Off Special, which will take a “closer look at each of the five couples about to be married with never-before-seen moments from the selection process and previously unreleased secrets from the Married at First Sight experts,” according to Lifetime.

Keep scrolling to see the Married at First Sight season 15 couples.