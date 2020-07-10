Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Is a Loving Father to Their Son — Get to Know Him

Following the disappearance of Naya Rivera after a boating trip on Wednesday, July 8, fans are looking to her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, in the wake of this tragic event.

Ryan fled to be with their 4-year-old son, Josey, who was found stranded on the boat his mother had rented earlier in the day. The dad was last seen holding his son while leaving Naya’s sister Nickayla Rivera’s home in Valencia, California, on June 9 in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

“Ryan headed up there as soon as their son was found to look after him. He was gone by the time I got home Wednesday,” Ryan’s housemate told the outlet. “None of us know any more than what is being reported at this time … It’s a horrible circumstance and we’re hoping for the best.”

Scroll below to learn about the actor and loving father.

He’s From West Virginia

Ryan grew up far from Hollywood in Charleston, West Virginia. According to his website, he was from a coal mining village and originally aspired to be a baseball player — that was until “fate derailed those plans and landed him on the stage.”

He first took a liking to life in the spotlight after landing a lead role in his high school play. He made his own films at home until he moved to New York to peruse his dreams at The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy Ryan Dorsey/Instagram (inset)

He Is a Successful Actor

Ryan is most well-known for his roles in Justified and Ray Donovan. He’s also held a few small parts in some of our favorite shows like Shameless, Vampire Diaries and Parks and Recreations.

His Relationship With Naya Was Full of Ups and Downs

Naya and Ryan dated four years before she linked up with Big Sean. After she called off her engagement to the rapper in April 2014, Ryan reached out to his exes to make sure she was OK. They quickly rekindled their romance and wed in July of that year.

“By the time we sort of reconnected, I was like, gosh, there’s a reason why you keep coming back in my life and we keep coming back together,” Naya wrote of her romance with Ryan in her 2017 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry.

The pair welcomed their first child in 2015 and seemed like a perfect family. Their marital bliss sadly didn’t last and the Glee star filed for divorce in November 2016. After a change of heart, she called off their split one month later.

Courtesy Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

Despite their reconciliation, peace within their home didn’t last. In November 2017, Naya was arrested and charged with domestic battery after Ryan claimed she hit him in the head and face. She was later released on $1,000 bond and the domestic battery charges were dismissed in January 2018.

Following their altercation, Naya filed for divorce again and they finalized their separation in June of that year.

He Loves Being a Dad

Although things might not have worked out between him and Naya, the pair still bond over their son, whom they share joint custody of. The actor often posts photos of the little boy and recently gushed over him on Father’s Day. “Josey, I love you so much, you are the sunshine and joy of my life. Proud to be your daddy,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.