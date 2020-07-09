Naya Rivera’s ex-fiancé Big Sean “liked” tweets urging police to keep up the search for the 33-year-old Glee actress after she went missing while on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey.

“Since they want to suspend the search for Naya Rivera let’s inform them that the world is watching. KEEP SEARCHING FOR NAYA RIVERA. HER SON NEEDS HER!!!!!” read one of the many tweets the “I Know” rapper, 32, “liked” preaching for the mother’s return after her disappearance. “I just called the police station and they are still searching for Naya Rivera,” another tweet “liked” by her ex-lover stated.

Rivera was declared missing after her son was found in a boat alone on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday, July 8, In Touch confirmed. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Rivera had rented the boat three hours before they discovered the toddler, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, by himself. Josey told investigators he and his mother went for a swim, although his mom never returned to the vessel.

“At about 4 p.m., the 4-year-old boy was found by another boater, and he was by himself,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain Eric Buschow said. “That boater contacted rangers at the Lake. We were notified and the search began. Helicopters immediately flew out with the dive team and put divers in the water where she was last seen.”

While the department revealed they were searching for a “possible drowning victim” at 6:30 p.m. on Twitter, they confirmed Rivera’s identity at 10:30 p.m. and announced they were suspending their search until the morning. “The missing person at Lake [Piru] has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light,” they wrote.

Sean is one of the many people publicly advocating to continue search efforts. Sean and Rivera first started dating in 2013 and announced their engagement six months later in October of that year. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out between the two and they called off the engagement in April 2014.

Rivera went on to marry her now-ex-husband Dorsey months after she parted ways with Sean. The couple split in 2018 after four years of marriage.

Rivera’s team has yet to respond to In Touch’s request for comment. At this time, Dorsey’s rep has no comment.