Lake Where Naya Rivera Went Missing Is Notorious for Drownings Due to ‘Strong Winds’ and ‘Chilly Water’

Lake Piru, where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing on July 8, is notoriously dangerous, known for its “strong winds” and “chilly water.”

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Captain Eric Buschow, tells In Touch, “These big reservoirs, there is a lot that goes on. There are plenty of currents,” he said, referring to the summer hotspot in Ventura County, California. “People drown in California lakes every year.”

Previously, Steve White, former Ventura State Beach lifeguard supervisor, told the Los Angeles Times the changing temperatures, large waves and rip currents can sometimes be a deadly combination.

“Someone will come to the beach, maybe wade out a little, step into a deeper hole or get picked up in a rip current and they begin to panic,” said White, who managed a team of 25 guards.

According to the outlet, “Strong winds on Lake Piru often whip up waves that can rock a small boat enough to tip an unsteady fisherman into the water. The lake also holds deep columns of chilly water that can overwhelm people, officials said.”

In Touch confirmed Wednesday that Rivera, 33, went missing after her son, Josey Dosey, 4 — whom she shares with ex Ryan Dorsey — was discovered alone on a boat.

“The son said they were in the water swimming together,” Buschow, who revealed it was windy on July 8, explained. “He came up and got back up on the boat, but she did not. He was found on the boat by a passerby. He was found fast asleep on the boat by himself.” He added that “there is a high likelihood that the singer drowned,” but “it’s still a search and rescue operation based on the circumstances.” On July 9, the official Twitter account for the sheriff’s office tweeted that the search for Rivera is now a “recovery effort.”

Just days before news broke of the incident, Rivera shared a cryptic message about death. “No matter the year, circumstance or strifes, every day you’re alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given.” the singer captioned a selfie on social media on July 3. “Tomorrow is not promised.”