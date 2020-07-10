In the wake of Naya Rivera’s disappearance, her family is “completely devastated,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the Glee actress. “Her family feels like they’re living in a bad dream, they’re all still in disbelief.”

While Rivera’s loved ones are dumbfounded over the tragic event, they are especially distraught for what her 4-year-old son, Josey, may have experienced. “Everyone is heartbroken over what is surely the loss of Naya and for what Josey must have endured. That little boy worshipped his mom, he loved her so much,” the insider shares. “The thought of him waiting for his mom to get back into the boat, or what he may have witnessed is simply terrifying. Josey is still asking for his mommy.”

In Touch confirmed Rivera was reported missing on July 8 after Josey was found alone aboard a pontoon boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, which his mother had rented earlier that day.

“The son said they were in the water swimming together,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Captain Eric Buschow, told In Touch. “He came up and got back up on the boat, but she did not. He was found on the boat by a passerby. He was found fast asleep on the boat by himself.”

While Buschow said “there is a high likelihood that the singer drowned,” the police department tweeted the search for Rivera is now a “recovery effort,” on Thursday, July 9.

That same day, the 911 call reporting Rivera’s disappearance was released to the public. The caller said they discovered the child in the boat alone, but his mother was “nowhere to be found.” The boy was wearing a life vest at the time, while an adult-sized vest was laying on the vessel.

After being found, Josey was reportedly “in good health.” He was seen for the first time after the incident with his father, Ryan Dorsey, leaving Rivera’s sister Nickayla Rivera’s home in Valencia, California in the new photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Rivera and Dorsey got divorced in 2018 after four years of marriage. The coparents share joint custody of their son.