Naya Rivera’s Son Josey Is ‘in Good Health’ Following His Mother’s Disappearance on Their Boat Trip

Naya Rivera’s son, Josey, 4, is “in good health” after he was found alone on a boat following his mother’s disappearance on Wednesday, July 8.

“The family is going through a very traumatic time right now,” Captain of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Eric Buschow, told reporters in an update.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department previously told In Touch other boaters discovered Josey around 4 p.m., after he had been adrift for three hours. He was sleeping in a pontoon boat his mother rented earlier at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, and was wearing a life vest at the time. Josey told investigators he and his mother went swimming, but Rivera, 33, never returned to the boat.

Courtesy Naya Rivera/Instagram (2)

“That boater contacted rangers at the Lake,” Buschow revealed. “We were notified and the search began. Helicopters immediately flew out with the dive team and put divers in the water where she was last seen.”

On July 8, police announced they were suspending their search until morning at 10:30 p.m. and they resumed the efforts on July 9. The search for Rivera is still ongoing and is now a “recovery effort,” according to the department’s official Twitter account.

“There was another vest on board the boat for an adult, so it looks like she was not wearing a vest,” Buschow told In Touch. “There is a high likelihood that the singer drowned,” however, “it’s still a search and rescue operation based on the circumstances.”

Courtesy Naya Rivera/Instagram

Friends and fans are taking to Twitter with prayers and messages of hope as the investigation continues.

“We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light,” her former Glee costar, Heather Morris, wrote. Max Adler also tweeted praying-hand emojis.

Rivera welcomed son Josey with Ryan Dorsey in 2015 after the duo reconnected the year prior, following news that she and ex Big Sean called off their engagement. The Devious Maids actress and Ray Donovan actor wed in 2014.

In November 2016, the duo announced they were calling it quits. Rivera and Dorsey, 36, tried to work things out, but ended up parting ways after she was arrested for domestic battery in November 2017. The charges against her were later dismissed in January 2018, the same month their divorce was finalized. Dorsey and Rivera agreed to joint custody of their son.

Prior to news of her disappearance, the TV star took to Twitter with a powerful message. “No matter the year, circumstance or strifes, every day you’re alive is a blessing,” Rivera captioned a selfie she posted via social media on July 3. “Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised.”