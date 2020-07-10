Courtesy of Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

Ryan Dorsey was spotted with 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey for the first time after news broke of ex-wife Naya Rivera’s disappearance at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday, July 8.

The Ray Donovan actor, 36, was holding their son in his arms while exiting Rivera’s sister Nickayla Rivera’s home in Valencia, California, on July 9, in the new photos obtained by Daily Mail. Dorsey appeared to be showing comfort to Josey as the search for the vanished Glee alum, 33, continues.

Rivera and Dorsey share joint custody of Josey following their divorce in 2018, and friends told the outlet he had “no idea” his ex was taking Josey to Lake Piru.

“Ryan headed up there as soon as their son was found to look after him. He was gone by the time I got home Wednesday,” Dorsey’s housemate said.

“Naya has been in L.A. working, but I don’t know where she has been living. None of us know any more than what is being reported at this time,” they added. “It’s a horrible circumstance and we’re hoping for the best.”

Courtesy Naya Rivera/Instagram

Prior to this development, it was revealed Josey is “in good health” after he was found alone on a pontoon boat that his mother rented. The child was wearing a life vest at the time, and another vest for an adult was spotted on board. Josey told investigators they went swimming, but his mother never returned to the boat.

“The family is going through a very traumatic time right now,” Captain of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Eric Buschow, told reporters.

“There is a high likelihood that the singer drowned,” Buschow informed In Touch. “[However], it’s still a search and rescue operation based on the circumstances.”

Amid the ongoing recovery effort, the 911 call made regarding Rivera’s disappearance was released.

Rivera and Dorsey welcomed their first child in 2015, one year after they married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The duo later announced they were parting ways in November 2016. Even though the exes tried to reconcile, they ultimately decided to end their relationship and their divorce was finalized in January 2018.