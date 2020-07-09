‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Posted About Death Days Before Going Missing: ‘Tomorrow Is Not Promised’

Glee star Naya Rivera shared a cryptic message on social media days before she was reported missing after going boating with her son.

“No matter the year, circumstance or strifes, every day you’re alive is a blessing,” the 33-year-old captioned a selfie she posted to Instagram and Twitter on July 3. “Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised.”

In Touch confirmed Rivera’s son, Josey Dosey, 4, was discovered alone on a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California on Wednesday, July 8.

“When the boy was found, he had a life vest on, which is California law,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Captain Eric Buschow, told In Touch. “There was another vest on board the boat for an adult, so it looks like she was not wearing a vest.”

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Buschow continued, “The son said they were in the water swimming together. He came up and got back up on the boat, but she did not. He was found on the boat by a passerby. He was found fast asleep on the boat by himself.” He added, “There is a high likelihood that the singer drowned,” however, “it’s still a search and rescue operation based on the circumstances.”

Rivera gave birth to Josey with Ray Donovan actor Ryan Dorsey in September 2015. The couple surprised fans in 2014 when they decided to tie the knot just three months after Rivera broke off her engagement to Big Sean. She and Dorsey later separated in 2018.

After learning of her disappearance, Big Sean, 32, took to Twitter and “liked” a series of tweets about her case.

“Since they want to suspend the search for Naya Rivera, let’s inform them that the world is watching. KEEP SEARCHING FOR NAYA RIVERA. HER SON NEEDS HER!!!!!” one tweet “liked” by the rapper read. Another post featured a screenshot of a fan calling the police: “I just called [the] police station, and they are still searching for Naya Rivera.”

The official Twitter account for the sheriff’s office revealed on Thursday, July 9, that the search for Rivera is now a “recovery effort.”