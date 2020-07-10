What Happened to Naya Rivera? Everything We Know About Her Disappearance

Authorities are still searching for Naya Rivera after her disappearance on Wednesday, July 8. The Glee actress was declared a missing person after her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone in a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Though authorities were alerted when the little boy was discovered, a search has yet to yield any results — and what was at first considered a “rescue” mission is now being handled as a “recovery” mission.

But not everyone has given up hope on finding Rivera, 33, alive and well. Her former costars and other celebrities have come out to ask fans to keep praying for her safe return. Stars like Demi Lovato, Heather Morris and Chord Overstreet have used social media to spread their message of faith.

“I don’t tweet often, but sometimes my tweets come true,” Lovato, 27, wrote on the site. “Together, let’s manifest on Twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!! Come on, y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: They will find her healthy and alive!!” She also included several prayer hand emojis as she encouraged her fans and followers to join her.

Morris, 33, shared a similar sentiment on her Instagram Story. “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light,” she told her audience. Overstreet, 31, asked everyone to “please send out [their] prayers” and take a moment to appreciate the important people in their own lives. “Love and hug on the people you can, while you can,” he said. “I love you.”

Even Rivera’s former fiancé, rapper Big Sean, expressed his desire to see her return safe and sound as he “liked” tweets from fans. “Naya Rivera will be found alive and healthy,” one repeated as part of a powerful mantra. A second read, “Praying for a miracle in this Naya Rivera situation.”

Ryan Dorsey, Rivera’s ex-husband and the father of her son, has yet to speak out publicly about the case. However, he has been spotted with son Josey while visiting Rivera’s family members. It seems their little boy is being well taken care of as Rivera’s loved ones wait to hear the outcome of her case.

