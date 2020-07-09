Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing after her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found in a boat by himself on Wednesday, July 8. According to CBSLA, the singer’s son was discovered alone on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, in a boat his mother rented three hours earlier. Dorsey allegedly told investigators he and his mother went swimming, but Rivera never returned to the boat.

Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told KTLA other boaters came across Dorsey after he had been adrift for three hours, and authorities were contacted around 6 p.m. The little boy was wearing a life jacket when he was found. A search and rescue dive team were called to the scene but were unable to locate Rivera, 33. They announced they were suspending their search until morning at 10:30 p.m.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office first tweeted about the incident on July 8. “[Happening] now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. [Ventura County Air Unit and Fillmore Station Sheriff] on scene. [Search and Rescue] dive team and [public information officer] on the way,” they tweeted at 6:30 p.m. At 10:30 p.m., they added, “The missing person at Lake [Piru] has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light.”

Rivera welcomed son Josey with Ray Donovan actor Ryan Dorsey in 2015. The two actors previously dated and reconnected in 2014 after she and ex Big Sean called off their engagement. The parents tied the knot in July 2014, and the Devious Maids actress gave birth to their son just over a year later.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In November 2016, Rivera and Dorsey, 36, announced their split in a joint statement. “After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they told People. “Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

A year later, they decided to give things another shot as Rivera filed a request to dismiss her divorce paperwork in October 2017. Just a month later, the TV star was arrested for domestic battery, and she filed for divorce once again in December 2017. According to The Blast, their divorce was finalized in January 2018 as the parents agreed to joint custody of Josey.

Representatives for Rivera have yet to respond to In Touch’s request for comment. Dorsey’s reps had no comment.