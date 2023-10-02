Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans rose to fame after she joined the season 2 cast of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2010. At the time, she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace Vahn Evans, whom she gave birth to on the show. Since then, she and Jace have faced many ups and downs in their mother-son relationship, including recent reports of Jace going missing.

Who Is Jace From ‘Teen Mom’?

Jace is the eldest son of Jenelle and her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. He is currently 14 years old and a student. The teen lives with Jenelle, his siblings Kaiser and Ensley, and Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, at their home in Oak Island, North Carolina.

Who Has Custody of Jace?

After welcoming Jace in August 2009, Jenelle signed over custody of her son to her mother, Barbara Evans, in 2010. In the years that followed, Jenelle fought to regain custody of Jace.

In January 2021, Jenelle revealed on a TikTok video that Jace “lives with [her] now full-time.”

By March 2023, the Teen Mom 2 alum was granted primary custody of her son. That month, Jenelle revealed she and Barbara made the decision “together.”

“We want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Jenelle told Us Weekly. “My mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram (2)

When Was Jace Reported Missing?

Jace was first reported missing by Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department on August 15, 2023, after reportedly getting into an argument with his teacher. At the time, Jace was seen leaving school around 2:45 p.m. ​and was eventually located “in the trees behind the school building.”

On August 28, Jenelle contacted law enforcement to report her son missing again after not hearing from the teen for several hours. Jace was later found at a gas station located about 10 minutes away from his home.

In a TikTok video posted on August 30, claimed she was “getting a lot of hate” and “a lot of comments,” following her son’s disappearances. She claimed that her son’s actions were “being pinned against” her.

The 14-year-old was reported missing for a third time on September 28. Jenelle claimed that her son snuck out of the house through a window and said that he didn’t have his cell phone with him when he left the house.

On September 30, Jenelle posted a video on social media saying, “Jace has been located, he’s safe.”

However, days later, news broke that Jace was checked into the hospital. Soon after, Jenelle was under investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS).

“CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively told In Touch. “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”