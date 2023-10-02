Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace Evans, has made headlines for running away three times within the span of two months. The 14-year-old was first reported missing in mid-August 2023 after he was last seen leaving school, but he was found hours later. Jace went missing for the second time about two weeks later and was found at a gas station near the family’s North Carolina home.

Jace’s third runaway attempt was reported on September 28 after the teen snuck out of a window. Jenelle revealed in a video two days later that he was found. “I just want privacy for me and my family right now,” she said. “He’s safe but that’s not the point of this video. I just kind of want to keep my content away from the drama right now, kay?”

In Touch exclusively confirmed on October 2 that Jace was checked into the hospital, where he is currently receiving a mental health evaluation, and that CPS got involved in the case.

