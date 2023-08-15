Financial times have gotten tough for Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans after she was fired from the show in 2019. Despite nine years starring on three different shows in the MTV franchise, she doesn’t have very much money left in 2023 from her days as a reality TV star, with a surprising net worth.

What Is Jenelle Evans’ Net Worth?

As of 2023, the Jenelle has a net worth of $30,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Was Jenelle Evans Paid for ‘Teen Mom 2’?

Jenelle said during “Jared and Katie in the Morning” on 17.5 KZL in 2015 that she’s made around half a million dollars off the series.

“I wouldn’t really say that [I’ve made a million dollars],” she said at the time. “I would say a little bit over maybe half [a million]? I’m not really allowed to discuss it.”

According to Star at the time, “Jenelle gets paid $75,000 a year, and her mom gets paid $65,000: she calls her an overpaid babysitter. She also gets a lot of gift cards to places like The Olive Garden from MTV as a bonus payment.”

How Does Jenelle Evans Make Money After ‘Teen Mom 2’?

Jenelle tried her hand at running a beauty company when she launched the Je Cosmetics Universal Eyebrow Kit in September 2019. “I’m just really happy that I can come out with something that can be universal for everyone,” the former MTV star told Us Weekly at the time, adding, “They don’t have to go match their shade. They can just by one kit and be done with it — and have everything they need.”

She said she came up with the idea while working on her own eyebrows. “I was trying to groom my eyebrows and I knew that I used the pencil a lot. [But I] sometimes used powder and then I had to go get wax for it. And I was like, why didn’t someone just put this all in one kit? Then I wouldn’t need to go searching for it!” she told the publication.

The company went out of business in 2021 and Jenelle said at the time she wanted to “focus on monetizing” her “social media channels.” She has 3.1 million Instagram followers and 3 million TikTok followers and has promoted such products as menstrual underwear.

Jenelle tried her hand at a podcasting but only produced three episodes between July 2021 and January 2022.

What Type of Financial Problems Has Jenelle Evans Dealt With?

Jenelle and her husband David Eason were hit with a North Carolina state tax lien in the sum of $46,406.70 for the 2017 year in June 2020. David also caused Jenelle to lose her job on Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after he shot and killed her dog, Nugget. He had been fired from the show in February 2018 after posting homophobic statements online. After that, production for Jenelle’s storylines became quite difficult as the crews couldn’t film at Jenelle and David’s home due to his presence. The couple share a daughter, Ensley, who was born in January 2017.

Jenelle has also battled her mom, Barbara Evans, over custody of son Jace, whom her mother raised since he was born in 2009. Despite lengthy court appearances and likely a good sum in legal fees, Jenelle finally got custody of Jace in March 2023, telling Us Weekly, “My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter.”