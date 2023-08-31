Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans addressed backlash after her eldest son, Jace, made headlines for being reported missing twice.

Jenelle, 31, took to TikTok on Wednesday, August 30, to state that she has been “getting a lot of hate” and “a lot of comments” after Jace’s disappearances, adding that her son’s actions were “being pinned against” her.

The former MTV personality didn’t share specifics, though alluded that she found inappropriate content on Jace’s Snapchat. “I will say one thing: Monitor your kids’ phones,” Jenelle told her followers. “Because, you know, I monitor my kid’s phone, and sometimes they get in trouble. Sometimes they get it taken away for consequences to their actions, right?”

She continued, “But sometimes they don’t take that too lightly and sometimes kids get really mad about their phones if you take them away.”

Jenelle then noted that many teens have become dependent on their phones and even compared it to an “addiction.”

As the clip continued, the TV personality noted “there was a big reason why” her mother, Barbara Evans, gave her back full custody of Jace of Jace, 14, in March. “My son has been having a hard time for the past two, three years,” she said. “None of this has gone public because we’re trying to keep his privacy — me and my mom.”

Jenelle chose to keep information about her “son’s mental health” vague, though insisted that he “is fine, he’s healthy and he’s safe.”

Jace was first reported missing as a runaway by Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department on August 15. He was seen leaving school around 2:45 p.m. ​on the day of his disappearance and was eventually located “in the trees behind the school building” per his location on Snapchat, according to a police report obtained by In Touch.

He was then reported missing a second time two weeks later on August 28. Jenelle contacted police after she grew concerned when she hadn’t heard from Jace for several hours. The teen was eventually found at a gas station, which was 10 minutes away from their home.

“Jenelle is a momma bear raising a teenage boy. Jace likes exploring his extensive property that has woods, lakes,” Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, said in a statement to In Touch. “He decided to explore too far Jenelle got worried and called the police after he didn’t come back before it became dark.”

The mother of three hasn’t been shy about discussing the drama on social media and previously slammed Barbara, 65, for allegedly spreading false information two days after Jace’ disappearance.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“Cut my own mother off again, and she has to keep going with the articles,” she wrote via Facebook. “Doesn’t call to check up, doesn’t ask me how he is, but talks to TMZ to give updates she knows nothing about.”

Jenelle continued, “Please do not believe anything my mother is saying to the media at this time. The truth will prevail and I’ll soon tell you when the time is right.” She also shared the Facebook post on her Instagram Stories.

The former Teen Mom 2 star did not specify which “updates” Barbara had given, though she referenced her mother telling TMZ that Jenelle’s alleged decision to take Jace “off ADHD meds” might have contributed to him running away. Barbara shared that Jace had been on the medication for seven years and was seeing a behavioral specialist. However, Jenelle allegedly took him off the medication and stopped his appointments with the specialist when she regained full custody of him.