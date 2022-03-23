Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans shares son Jace with former high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, who has avoided the public eye since since they split in August 2009. However, he was later featured in an episode of Teen Mom 2 after reaching out to one of the show’s executive producers to meet up with Jenelle and Jace. So, where has he been since they called it quits?

Keep reading to get an update on where Andrew is today.

Jenelle Said Andrew Was a Controlling Boyfriend

The Teen Mom 2 personality and her ex’s two-year romance began in high school when they initially met on the internet, as Jenelle pointed out in her July 2017 memoir Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. They dated from 2007 to 2009 when he left her after Jace was born that August.

“We met online and talked through messages for a couple of weeks,” the MTV star recalled in her book. “Just after my birthday in December, we finally met in person.” She then explained how “enamored” she was with him to the point where she didn’t think twice about his drinking habits or their six-year age difference.

“He did drink, a lot,” Jenelle wrote. “I mean, I like a beer every now and again, but he stayed wasted most of the time. At 16, I thought that was so cool. He drank more than he should, and I thought it was so adult and fascinating.”

Aside from Andrew’s drinking choices, Jenelle also described one of the major downsides in their relationship, noting that she “became a doormat for the guy.”

“He came and got what he wanted from me, when he wanted it, and I waited for him to tell me what to do,” the “Jenelle Evans Podcast” host added in her memoir. “We had to talk when he wanted to talk, no matter the odd hours. We had to go out when he wanted to go out. We did what he wanted to do.”

And when Jenelle informed Andrew of her pregnancy, she claimed he “put on a smile to make [her] happy.”

“Yet in my gut I could feel that he wasn’t interested in having a kid,” she wrote. “I knew then he wouldn’t stick around. And he didn’t.”

MTV

Andrew Moved Away While Jenelle Was Pregnant

In Jenelle’s 2017 memoir, she recalled how her then-high school sweetheart only “visited [her] a few times” throughout her pregnancy journey on 16 and Pregnant.

“He was more interested in partying with his friends and getting drunk than spending time with his pregnant girlfriend,” Jenelle claimed in her book. “Not to mention he was broker than f–k and didn’t have a job. What in the heck did I ever see in him?”

As their relationship came to an end, Andrew broke up with Jenelle in order to start modeling in China, as he claimed at the time.

Andrew Is Not Present in Jace’s Life

After Jace’s birth and the couple’s split, Andrew has only seen their son on rare occasions, which Jenelle mentioned in her book as well.

“He never comes to see his son though he still calls and says he wants to,” she wrote in her memoir. “It just never happens … He signed away his custody and I don’t know if he will ever be in his son’s life again.”

Andrew later tried to return to Jace’s life. He was mentioned in a Teen Mom 2 episode, which aired in January 2019, for texting an executive producer, asking if he could meet with Jace and Jenelle in New York City. And in December 2020, rumors spread that Jenelle had been hooking up with her ex, which she vehemently denied in a since-deleted tweet.

“She’s been rumored to be hooking up with Jace’s dad,” a fan wrote via Twitter that month, to which Jenelle responded, “Lmfaoooo uhm [sic] … no one has talked to Andrew in years. Nice try.”

One year later, Jenelle seemingly dissed her ex in a TikTok video lip syncing to Queen Key’s track “Take Yo Man.” She then agreed with a fan’s comment under the clip that called him the “weirdest” out of all her other exes.

“He probably is though, no lie,” Jenelle wrote.

Andrew Lives in New York City

Once Andrew fell off the radar of the Teen Mom franchise, he kept his personal life to himself. However, it was revealed that he was living in New York City, calling it the “greatest city in the world,” in a 2017 Teen Mom 2 special titled, “Jenelle Evans: The Ex Files.”

Is Andrew on Social Media?

Although most of the Teen Mom dads and former stars have verified social media accounts, it doesn’t appear that Andrew has a public Instagram or Twitter for fans to keep up with.