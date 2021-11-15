Season 5 of TLC’s addictive guilty pleasure reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé was one of the show’s most dramatic seasons yet! During season 5, fans were introduced to four new couples Josh and Aika Batterson, Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez, David Vázquez Zermeño and Evelyn Cormier, David and Annie Toborowsky, and Andrei and Elizabeth Castravet, plus old favorites Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou. Keep reading below to find out who got married on the season 5 finale of 90 Day Fiancé and which couples are still together today!

The couple got into an extremely heated argument about their fertility issues just days before their wedding, but they were able to cool off and work things out by the time they walked down the aisle. Their ceremony was held in a Las Vegas chapel. As of 2021, the couple are still going strong and have even documented their married life adventures on their joint Instagram account.

Even though this couple were the ones with the least amount of drama between them, that doesn’t mean that it was smooth sailing! The couple bickered and fought over some trivial things like wedding details and bigger issues like where they would live once they tied the knot. Fans pointed out that Evelyn came off as bratty after she demanded that David’s groomsmen pay to rent tuxedos in order to complete the look for her dream wedding, but David felt it was rude to ask them to spend extra money on top of their travel expenses to fly from Spain to America to attend their wedding. Evelyn eventually got her wish thanks to her parents, who footed the bill. On the morning of their wedding, a slight dilemma arose — David’s pal left the wedding rings back at David’s apartment and their storyline ended on a cliffhanger.

Following their nuptials, they announced their move to L.A. in 2019 and addressed split rumors by confirming they were still together in 2020. In March 2021, David was struck by a car “while riding his bike to work,” Evelyn revealed at the time.

Elizabeth and Andrei discussed the aftermath of Elizabeth’s bachelorette party, where her sisters confiscated her phone so that she could not contact her hubby-to-be while they were out partying because they felt he was too controlling. Andrei decided that he needed to meet with Elizabeth’s older sister Jen in order to clear things up between them before the wedding and prove that he’s not trying to control Elizabeth.

By May 2018, Elizabeth found out they were pregnant with their first child together. After welcoming their daughter, Eleanor, they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony held in Moldova so his family members could attend. As documented on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, their family drama reached a boiling point at the reception when Libby’s brother, Charlie, insulted Andrei in his speech. Returning for season 6, the couple’s tension with Libby’s family continued to reach new heights.

Their wedding almost didn’t happen after David’s adult daughter Ashley tried to sabotage his relationship by telling Annie about her father’s shady past — which included multiple alleged affairs with strippers. But after David pleaded with his fiancé and explained how ashamed he was of his past, she decided to forgive him and the wedding was back on.

Following their success story with the show and their appearances on the spinoff Pillow Talk, David and Annie told In Touch in October 2021, “When we started this journey, we never expected any of this to happen,” before adding, “We are so humbled by all the fans who have supported us throughout this crazy journey and want to see our lives.” The pair got their own spinoff for Facebook Watch, a cooking show.

Their wedding also almost didn’t happen after Molly and Luis got into an explosive fight last week. Luis all but accused Molly of being a witch because she didn’t as many religious relics in her home as he would have liked, and Molly was extremely upset about the way Luis treated her daughters. Luis then packed his bags and left — and Molly called off the wedding. But that’s not the only shocker! Molly revealed that Luis would not have to return to his native country of the Dominican Republic once his visa expired because they were already legally married.

The pair divorced in 2018, and Molly has since moved on with Kelly, a cop from Brooklyn, New York, while Luis remarried in October 2018. Since parting ways with Molly, Luis denied rumors that he had cheated on her during their relationship in the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all.

Even though Nicole and Azan got engaged, Nicole visited Azan in his home country of Morocco to make sure that they were both ready to take the next step in their relationship. They definitely had their fair share of issues, but when Nicole returned to the United States, she told her mother that she still wanted to go through with the process.

After five years together, the pair split in 2021. “Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Nicole told In Touch in July 2021, confirming they remained amicable. “We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately we can no longer continue our journey together.” Since their split, Nicole has remained focus on school and raising her daughter, May.

The couple appeared on season 1 of the TLC spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and their relationship has been tumultuous at best. Paul publicly accused Karine of cheating on him, then they got back together and he even moved to Brazil to be with her (and reportedly got married). Months later, Paul accused Karine of cheating on him again. However, the mystery man in question, Joe, told In Touch, “I don’t want to be involved in anybody’s marriage. It seemed like this entire marriage has been manipulated to support some storyline on the show.”

In spite of their ups and downs, Paul and Karine, who even obtained restraining orders against each other at one point before dropping them, welcomed a son Pierre in March 2019 and another son Ethan in February 2021.

Darcey Silva and her Dutch boyfriend Jesse Meester called it quits in 2018. She hinted at a split on Instagram and deleted all traces of Jesse on social media. Darcey then moved on with British beau Tom Brooks, before they called it quits. Darcey went on to date fiancé Georgi Rusev, but their relationship took a turn for the worst in September 2021, when Darcey was told by her sister, Stacey, in an episode of Darcey & Stacey that Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, claims that Georgi had contacted Jesse over the phone. Since then, it is unclear if their relationship has survived the drama.