David and Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) reflect on their 90 Day Fiancé success story in an exclusive interview with In Touch while promoting their new passion project together, Cooking With DNA.

“When we started this journey, we never expected any of this to happen,” the pair tells In Touch in an update. “We are so humbled by all the fans who have supported us throughout this crazy journey and want to see our lives.”

Courtesy of David Toborowsky/Instagram

David, 53, and Annie, 25, who are represented by Dominton Talent House, have been married since November 2017, and this year, they will celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary.

Fans watched the couple grow from their humble beginnings of living in a storage unit to now residing in a beautiful home together and expanding their brand.

“We think of ourselves as everyday people who just happen to be on TV,” the couple adds. “We couldn’t be more grateful for this amazing opportunity!”

David and Annie made their reality TV debut in season 5 of TLC’s flagship series 90 Day Fiancé, where the lovebirds revealed they first crossed paths when David was working abroad in Annie’s native country of Thailand.

After arriving in the United States together, David and Annie had to deal with job and financial struggles as well as rumors about the sincerity of their relationship, which they have since shut down. The Happily Ever After? pair managed to grow stronger as a couple, despite the many obstacles they faced over the years.

Now, they are excited about their culinary-inspired collaboration, which combines both of their talents. “Annie and I have been teaching cooking lessons and wondered how can we kick this up a notch,” David tells In Touch. “Then, we thought a great way to amp up any dish would be to make a high-temperature cooking oil, like avocado oil, that infuses the flavors of Thai cuisine.”

Courtesy David Toborowsky/Instagram

The concept was actually the catalyst for their new gourmet-infused cooking oils. “We also wanted to infuse them with flavors that aren’t available all year-round,” David further explains. “Even as we travel around the world and try new cuisines, we sometimes think, ‘This would be even better with some Thai spicy flavor.'”

When asked which franchise costars they would invite over for a dinner party, the reality TV duo said all of them could RSVP, no matter the drama that transpired in the past! “Everyone in our 90 Day cast,” David and Annie add. “We always wish them the best and the best way to put aside our differences is by breaking bread.”

Fans can purchase their oils and book a private virtual or in-person lesson with David and Annie at https://www.cookingwithdna.com/.