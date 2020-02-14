Addressing the split rumors. 90 Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Cormier breaks her silence about where she stands with husband, David Vázquez Zermeño, in a new video she posted via Instagram on February 14. The TLC alum explains his “absence” on her social media page, and shares insight on why she hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring on certain occasions.

“There’s been a lot of rumors and a lot of comments,” she begins. “A lot of you guys followed our journey on 90 Day a little while back and we appreciate you.” With that being said, Evelyn also mentioned how a lot of people think their lives should be an “open book.”

Even though they don’t wish to share every little detail online, the TV personality, 21, confirms they are still happily married and together today. “David is a very private person and I just try to respect that,” she says. “My page is mostly for my music.”

Courtesy of Evelyn Cormier/Instagram

Evelyn also mentions how she does post a picture with her beau every so often. So, why doesn’t she wear her diamond sparkler on a regular basis?

Evelyn says it has to do with the work she does. “I do a lot of modeling, so I’m in the water, on the beach, wherever. And it looks out of place,” she reveals, adding how she doesn’t want to lose it. “I’m still married. We still good. We’re going strong.”

The American Idol alum and her husband announced their move to the sunny city of Los Angeles back in September 2019, and they currently reside there now. They previously lived in her hometown of Claremont, New Hampshire, and decided to take a leap of faith.

Instagram

“You know bits and pieces and maybe some of you have already started to guess what this big surprise is … so anyway, David and I have decided that we think it’s best for both of us if we move to L.A. guys,” she said at the time. “My apartment here is empty. Tomorrow morning, David is driving across country with all of our stuff in a car.”

Evelyn and David formed a connection by meeting online and he later asked for her hand in marriage towards the end of her trip to Spain. The lovebirds made it official on October 21, 2017, and they are now celebrating Valentine’s Day together!