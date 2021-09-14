90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger is “determined to make a better life” for herself and her daughter, May, following her split from ex Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni).

“I made a big decision,” the former TLC personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 13, announcing that she is now enrolled at the State College of Florida, Manatee–Sarasota (SCF) and is looking forward to furthering her education. Nicole admitted that it “has been a challenge going back to school after so long,” revealing she is currently working on her prerequisites for the Radiology program.

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

“I’m so blessed to have the supportive family that I do,” she gushed over her loved ones, showing appreciation to her mom, Robbalee Nafziger, who helped watch May while she was away in Morocco last year. “They help keep me going on the days that I doubt myself,” the Florida resident added in her update.

Nicole also utilized the opportunity to address rumors surrounding her and Azan’s status two months after confirming their breakup. “For those who have asked, my relationship with Azan has ended,” she shared. “I am currently concentrating on school and making sure my focus is on what’s important.”

The now-exes first appeared on the flagship series 2016, documenting the peaks and pitfalls of their long-distance romance in seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. Nicole and Azan later returned for season 3 and 4 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? before choosing to walk away from the franchise.

Azan and Nicole were together for five years and she said they ultimately ended their romance on good terms in July. “Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she told In Touch. “We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately, we can no longer continue our journey together.”

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram; Courtesy of Azan Tefou/Instagram

Their split came on the heels of the duo postponing their nuptials twice. An insider previously told In Touch exclusively they still didn’t have any new plans to marry in April 2020, noting that no one in her family saw it “happening in the near future.”

Last March, Nicole flew out to Morocco to visit Azan and ended up staying until August due to the travel bans amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following her return home to Florida last summer, Azan shared cryptic messages on Instagram that were seemingly hinting at a breakup. One of which read, “Happiness of others will not harm you and their wealth will not diminish your livelihood. Live pure and wish for people what you wish for yourself.”