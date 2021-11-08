Have they made it official? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are engaged, but fans are wondering if they have finally taken the plunge and said “I do” amid their reality TV drama.

On the Sunday, November 7, episode of the TLC spinoff, an astrologer had some choice words for Sumit’s mother, Sahna, who has long disapproved of the couple’s relationship due to their 29-year age gap.

“Is it their marriage or your marriage?” the astrologer asked Sahna while also chatting with Sumit’s father, Anil. “It’s not yours, right? The point is, you’re not the one getting married, so you have nothing to do with this. … If you meddle in their relationship, then they’ll view you as the enemy. What kind of mother are you? Are you a selfish mother? It seems like it to me. Let him go.”

During the exchange, Sumit, 32, seemed grateful for a third party chiming in on their behalf, explaining, “This is the first time ever that someone is looking into my parents’ face, in their eyes, and telling them what is right for everyone. I know my mom, for her, things take time … But at least, there’s hope, and there’s a way.”

After the conversation, Sahna appeared to back down from her previous sentiments, although she didn’t exactly give Jenny, 61, and Sumit her blessing to wed.

“We’ll see,” said Sumit’s mom, as Anil also noted they weren’t going to stop the couple from tying the knot, yet they weren’t going to support them either.

The couple met online a decade ago in 2011, and fans have seen them go through several hardships over the years on their road to the altar, including Jenny leaving his native country of India only to return and give their long-distance romance another shot.

Due to the shocking turnaround on the latest episode, Sumit was visibly taken aback. “Things are happening very fast,” he admitted to cameras, hinting that he was nervous about exchanging their vows now that Jenny and his parents had reconciled. “I never even thought my parents [would] agree on that, so, it’s happening, and you can say that I didn’t plan for the next step.”

“There’s nothing stopping us,” Jenny also highlighted. “There’s no more obstacles. There’s nothing in our way now. So, if he stops this time and says whatever his reason is, then I’ll know that he doesn’t really want to marry me.”

While fans wait to see what happens next on the show, some are convinced that Jenny and Sumit may already be husband and wife after they ignited wedding rumors in September.

At the time, Sumit shared a photo of himself dressed in a suit while Jenny was clad in a traditional Indian dress as they held hands and gazed adoringly into each other’s eyes.